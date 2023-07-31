Looking Back on Paul Reubens’ Complicated Legacy

Paul Reubens' death has stirred up plenty of memories — some heavier than others.

Although the actor brought joy to audiences of all ages through his character Pee-wee Herman, few knew the real Reubens, who faced several controversies in his personal life, ultimately blurring the two.

“I thought Pee-Wee Herman worked better if one didn't know that I was an actor," Reubens told NBC News in 2004. "So I went out of my way to try and get the public to think that that was a real person."

In 1991, the world seemed to be Reubens' oyster. He was coming off the successful run of his CBS show Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986-1991) and plotting his next big move. But after a now-infamous arrest, the illusion was shattered. CBS stopped airing reruns and Reubens temporarily retired the character.

"I probably have become more infamous from two misdemeanors than probably anyone I could think of," he told NBC.

Making Pee-wee a role model

Reubens created the character of Pee-wee Herman in 1978 with fellow Groundling (a moniker for members of an LA-based improv troupe, The Groundlings) Phil Hartman. Eventually, the childlike persona took on a life of its own.

After Reubens was turned down by Saturday Night Live, he started a show for Pee-wee at the Roxy Theatre in LA. Following a five-month run, HBO aired "The Pee-wee Herman Show" in 1981 as an episode of the stand-up comedy series On Location. He eventually led Pee-wee's Playhouse on CBS from 1986 to 1991.

In addition to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and several Emmy nominations, Pee-wee's popularity sparked a merchandise frenzy that peaked at more than $25 million in revenue in 1988.

But Reubens took his job seriously, even refusing to endorse candy bars and other junk foods.

In 2006, Reubens told Time he created Pee-wee's Playhouse "to do something that wouldn’t seem like education but purely like entertainment. I wanted it to have a strong moral backbone and be something kids could really get immersed in."

Reubens added at the time: "We were out to educate kids, teach them about the golden rule and to celebrate the differences in each other. I was trying to be all-inclusive."

Actor Paul Reubens poses for a portrait dressed as his character Pee-wee Herman in May 1980 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Indecent exposure incident: 'It would have been nice if people could have viewed me as an adult human being'

In 1991, Reubens faced his first controversy. He pleaded no contest to indecent exposure after he was arrested by undercover cops on July 26, 1991, for allegedly masturbating in a Sarasota, Florida adult movie theater. In exchange, the charge was kept off his record, and he was fined $50, in addition to being ordered to serve 75 hours of community service and make an anti-drug PSA video.

"When it first hit, I couldn't see why it was such a big story to anyone. That's how out of it I was," he explained in a 1999 interview with Us. "And then I started to realize that all my efforts at separating myself from Pee-wee Herman — the fact that I'd gone out of my way to never be photographed out of character, that I'd never done interviews out of character, that I had worked so hard at getting the public to believe Pee-wee was a real person — it all had sort of [backfired].

"There was such an extreme between that mug shot and my public photos. It would have been nice if people could have viewed me as an adult human being," added Reubens.

Although he initially denied the allegation, his personal character and that of Pee-wee became a lightning rod for puritanical crowds that now viewed both as sexual deviants.

"Jeffrey Dahmer's story broke the same time as my story, and for a week I was leading the news, followed by Dahmer eating people, boring holes into their heads and turning them into zombies," he told Vanity Fair in 1999. "It was just so bizarre."

Retiring Pee-wee and dealing with the aftermath: 'I was so in shock'

Reubens noted to Us that although there was definitely an impact on his career, he "always had offers to work," as several stations offered to pick up Pee-wee's Playhouse, including MTV.

"I was humiliated. I felt for a long time like I didn't want to go anywhere," he said of the aftermath of his arrest. "I didn't even want anyone to look at me. I hid out. So it was really weird. It affected everything about me. I couldn't tell you a lot of what was going on when it all happened, because I was so in shock."

David Arquette, a friend and Buffy co-star of Reubens, told Us: "People forget sometimes that Paul is a real person. He's complex, and he's very emotional. So when all that stuff happened, it was almost too much for him."

William H. Macy, who starred with Reubens in Mystery Men, told Vanity Fair: "He lives with it every day. It's affected everything he does. It haunts him. How could it not?"

He subsequently retired the character of Pee-wee for several years, while continuing to appear in such movies as Batman Returns (1992), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Matilda (1996), Mystery Men (1999) and Blow (2001).

Allegations and obscenity charge

Reubens was working on Elton John's 2001 music video "This Train Don't Stop There Anymore" when he found out police were searching his home for possession of child pornography.

Friend and actor Jeffrey Jones was accused of a felony for taking pornographic photos of a minor. Reubens faced a lesser count of possession.

Although the DA's office rejected Reubens' case at the time, it was transferred to the city attorney. With a day left in the statute of limitations, Reubens was arrested in November 2002.

But since someone has to be knowingly in possession of child pornography for it to be considered a crime, there was no case. Reubens' home was filled with kitsch memorabilia, including tens of thousands of pieces of vintage erotica.

A vintage magazine dealer testified at the time that "there's no way" Reubens knew of all the contents, according to The Village Voice, especially since he often bought by the lot.

"Most people don't watch videos before they buy them—especially the compilations," he said, noting that Reubens would ask for "physique magazines, vintage '60s material, but not things featuring kids."

Reubens' child pornography charges were dropped for a lesser misdemeanor obscenity charge, for which he still had to register his address with the sheriff's office and could not be in the presence of a minor without the permission of a parent or legal guardian for three years.

"You know is that a hard pill to swallow? Yeah. That's pretty intense," he told NBC News in 2004. "I mean for someone who loves kids, that's just sad. Ironic is probably too mild a word, you know?"

How he wanted to be remembered

Reubens insisted in his NBC News interview that he doesn't "want anyone for one second to think that I am titillated by images of children. It's not me."

"You can say lots of things about me. And you might," he continued. "The public may think I'm weird. They may think I'm crazy or anything that anyone wants to think about me. That's all fine. As long as one of the things you're not thinking about me is that I'm a pedophile. Because that's not true."

Although Reubens continued to face judgment in one form or another, he remained beloved by longtime fans, who were gifted with Pee-wee's comeback in the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

"I spent an awful long time 12 years ago thinking to myself, you know, this can't be my final thing," he told NBC of his 1991 arrest.

"I'm a big believer in the happy ending," added Reubens. "I want a Pee-Wee movie to have a happy ending. Pee-Wee gets his bicycle back. I don't know what the ending is to my story. But I think it's going to be a happy one."