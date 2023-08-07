Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From Festivalgoers

Music fans who purchased general admission tickets to Lollapalooza may have paid a price thanks to a new VIP section.

According to local outlets covering the annual Chicago music festival, the new VIP section — which costs more than $1,500 — was frequently empty during early performances this past weekend. As a result, some general admission ticketholders were left questioning if the new option was worth it.

For Peter, who has attended Lollapalooza for 14 years and declined to share his last name, seeing so few people in the VIP section at different times of the festival was unfortunate.

"You only need to watch the video boards to see how awkward it is, too," he told Block Club Chicago. "They can't even show half the crowd up there because it's empty on one side."

According to the Chicago Tribune, 40 people watched rapper Skizzy Mars' performance Friday afternoon in the VIP section.

For Madiely Torres, who purchased general admission tickets, she wasn't impressed that the VIP section was taking up space previously used for fans arriving early.

"I don't like it," Torres told the publication. "I wanted to be right up there."

When asked if the new VIP section was worth it, Torres replied, "I mean, I guess if you pay for it. But that's a lot."

One Twitter user wasn't expecting to gain VIP access. But once a friend passed along a pass, they couldn't help but document their experience inside.

Atmosphere during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"A friend of a friend gave me a 4-day VIP pass for Lollapalooza for free and I am very grateful and I just want to say the space that VIP folks have is ridiculous lol," the tweet read. "Like why is there this much space between GA and the stage lol."

For Lindzee McKatims, who was able to score VIP tickets both this year and in 2022, she was quick to praise this year's access for top ticketholders. At the same time, McKatims said she understands why others may not be impressed.

"There were definitely some open areas," she told the Chicago Tribune. "And I imagine that's frustrating for folks who were waiting in GA."

General admission ticketholder Mark Rayski told Block Club Chicago that he's been going to Lollapalooza for years and was able to stand up in the front for Travis Scott's 2018 headlining slot.

This year, however, Rayski said getting up close was "near impossible" for any kind of act. The festival's size growing by an additional 15,000 fans a day under a new city contract also may have played a factor.

"All of the stages are so much more packed," Rayski explained. "It's just baffling that prices continue to rise but our level of enjoyment lowers."

The Messenger has reached out to Lollapalooza for comment.