‘Loki,’ ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Are Getting Historic Blu-ray Releases - The Messenger
‘Loki,’ ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Are Getting Historic Blu-ray Releases

You can preorder your copies beginning Aug. 28

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios’ LOKI exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.Marvel Studios

Make some room in your DVD/Blu-ray collection because some of your favorite streaming shows are coming to physical media for the first time. Disney+ just announced that WandaVision, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian and the first season of Loki will soon be available on Blu-ray and 4K. This marks the first time that any of the Disney+ Marvel or Star Wars shows have been released in disc form.

The Loki release arrives on Sept. 26, just in time for fans to catch up before the Season 2 premiere on Oct. 6. The Loki Blu-ray will come with a handful of extra features, including multiple deleted scenes, a TVA orientation video hosted by Miss Minutes, behind-the-scenes videos about the set and production, and the crown jewel of all special features: a gag reel.

While there aren't specific details available about the special features available with WandaVision and The Mandalorian, all of the releases will feature never-before-seen content along with Steelbook packaging and concept art cards. WandaVision will be released on Nov. 28, and both seasons of The Mandalorian will be out as separate discs on Dec. 12.

Prices for the physical releases are not yet available, but you can preorder them beginning Aug. 28.

On Oct. 12, Disney+ prices will increase, with the no-ads plan going up from $10.99 to $13.99. Perhaps some fans will find it more cost-effective to own their favorite shows instead of paying for a Disney+ subscription.

