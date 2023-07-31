‘Loki’ Season 2 Promises ‘War,’  Time Travel and Ke Huy Quan - The Messenger
‘Loki’ Season 2 Promises ‘War,’  Time Travel and Ke Huy Quan

The action-packed trailer includes plenty of easter eggs for fans to obsess over ahead of the Oct. 6 premiere

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Ke Huy Quan, Tom Hiddleston, and Owen Wilson in Loki Season 2Marvel Studios

What would you do with a Time Machine? On October 6, fans of the Marvel series Loki can live out their time-hopping fantasies when it returns for season two.

Warning: it's not all sunshines and rainbows.

"War is on its way," Tom Hiddleston's title character says.

Joining the actor for season two is Owen Wilson, returning as Mobius, plus some new faces to the franchise.

Ke Huy Quan in Loki Season 2
Ke Huy Quan in Loki Season 2Marvel Studios

Ke Huy Quan, fresh from his Oscar win, is stepping into the role of OB, who is first encountered in a mysterious part of the TVA called Repairs and Advancements.

Jonathan Majors in Loki Season 2
Jonathan Majors in Loki Season 2Marvel Studios

Also featured in the trailer: Jonathan Majors, who plays Victor Timely or Kang, a villainous genius.

