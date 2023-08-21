Logan Paul Explains Why He Walked Out of ‘Oppenheimer’ Film - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Logan Paul Explains Why He Walked Out of ‘Oppenheimer’ Film

The YouTuber and wrestler said that the Christopher Nolan film was 'all exposition, nothing happened'

Thea Glassman
Logan Paul, OppenheimerChristian Petersen/Getty Images; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Logan Paul wasn't an Oppenheimer fan.

The YouTuber and wrestler said in last week's episode of the ImPaulsive podcast that he walked out of the film, explaining, "I didn't know what they were trying [to do]. 'What are you doing?' Everyone's just talking. It's just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking."

He added, "It's all exposition. Nothing happened."

This isn't the first time Paul has knocked heads with director Christopher Nolan's work. He noted that he nearly left the theater during 2014's Interstellar "because it was so slow" but stuck with it, and the film has gone on to land in his top three favorites.

Logan's take on Oppenheimer puts him at odds with the film's Rotten Tomatoes' score, which sits at a 91% audience rating. The film also pulled in  $700 million in global box office sales as of Sunday, making it the No. 4 spot in 2023's worldwide box office chart, per Box Office Mojo.

As for the slowness? Oppenheimer's runtime is an epic three hours, the longest of Nolan's films (Interstellar clocked in at 2 hours 49 minutes).

When Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer's wife Katherine, first read the script she said it came across as a "thriller," while also being "so emotional."

"It's almost like he's Trojan-Horsed a biopic into a thriller," Blunt explained in an interview with Total Film. "It's really pulse-racing, the whole thing. I was just completely arrested by the story, the portrait of this man, and, I guess, the trauma of a brain like that."

