In anticipation of his return to the boxing ring next month, Logan Paul traded blows with a guy who knows a thing or two about causing a scene himself.
Paul sparred with YouTube sensation MrBeast and shared a picture from their sweaty training session on Monday.
A shirtless Paul and a hunched-over MrBeast were seen next to each other in a photo posted by Paul captioned: "Good rounds with @MrBeast."
MrBeast posted a similar photo on social media, joking in his caption: "Training for the @elonmusk vs. Zuckerberg undercard."
Paul is currently prepping for his fight against MMA fighter Dillon Danis, taking place Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.
Danis has been spending his time recently going after Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal with a series of crude comments on social media.
- Logan Paul Press Conference Ends in Chaos After He Throws Birthday Cake at His Boxing Opponent
- Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Are Engaged
- Ricochet Teases the ‘Most Viral’ Match Ever with Logan Paul at SummerSlam (Exclusive)
- Jake Paul Says Brother Logan ‘Definitely Crossed a Line’ in Hooking Up With One of His Ex-Girlfriends
- Logan Paul Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Nina Agdal
In response to Paul's pic with MrBeast, Danis commented, "More rounds than Nina's exes?"
Danis has been relentless in going after Agdal, but despite criticism for bringing her into the conversation, Danis continues to double down.
Paul's fight against Danis marks the social media star's second professional boxing match following 2019's split-decision loss against KSI. Paul also fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in 2021, which was highly criticized for its lack of action. No winner was announced.
The fight between Paul and Danis, which is part of a double main event with KSI vs. Tommy Fury, is available live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view Oct. 14.
