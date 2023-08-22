Logan Paul Trains With MrBeast Ahead of Boxing Showdown With Dillon Danis: Photo - The Messenger
Logan Paul Trains With MrBeast Ahead of Boxing Showdown With Dillon Danis: Photo

The social media sensation turned WWE star is currently prepping for his second professional boxing match — and he enlisted the help of a famous friend

Daniel Trainor
Mr. Beast, Logan PaulLogan Paul/Twitter

In anticipation of his return to the boxing ring next month, Logan Paul traded blows with a guy who knows a thing or two about causing a scene himself.

Paul sparred with YouTube sensation MrBeast and shared a picture from their sweaty training session on Monday.

A shirtless Paul and a hunched-over MrBeast were seen next to each other in a photo posted by Paul captioned: "Good rounds with @MrBeast."

MrBeast posted a similar photo on social media, joking in his caption: "Training for the @elonmusk vs. Zuckerberg undercard."

Paul is currently prepping for his fight against MMA fighter Dillon Danis, taking place Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

Danis has been spending his time recently going after Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal with a series of crude comments on social media.

In response to Paul's pic with MrBeast, Danis commented, "More rounds than Nina's exes?"

Danis has been relentless in going after Agdal, but despite criticism for bringing her into the conversation, Danis continues to double down.

Paul's fight against Danis marks the social media star's second professional boxing match following 2019's split-decision loss against KSI. Paul also fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in 2021, which was highly criticized for its lack of action. No winner was announced.

The fight between Paul and Danis, which is part of a double main event with KSI vs. Tommy Fury, is available live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view Oct. 14.

