Logan Paul Press Conference Ends in Chaos After He Throws Birthday Cake at His Boxing Opponent - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Logan Paul Press Conference Ends in Chaos After He Throws Birthday Cake at His Boxing Opponent

Ahead of his Oct. 14 boxing match against Dillon Danis, Paul and the MMA fighter came face-to-face at Tuesday's presser – which ultimately ended in a cake-slinging spectacle

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
DALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Logan Paul attends the fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ahead of trading blows inside the squared circle, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis engaged in a bit of dessert warfare.

Paul and Danis will face off in a boxing match Oct. 14, but the two shared the stage at a press conference in London on Tuesday.

The festivities coincided with Danis' 30th birthday, so Paul brought out a cake to celebrate. The cake, of course, was less celebratory than it was scandalous.

"I got Dillon a gift," Paul said. "A cake of Dillon knocked out in his full glory on the floor, just like he'll be October 14th."

The giant cake, in the shape of his opponent, featured Danis in supine position, sporting a black eye.

Once the cake was brought onstage, Paul led the assembled crowd in singing a vulgar version of "Happy Birthday" to Danis who, as one might imagine, was less than enthused.

Read More

Paul indicated it was "an edible cake" and they would be "passing it around to anyone" who wanted a slice.

Before that could happen, however, the press conference erupted into a melee and Paul tore off the head of the cake and hurled it at Danis.

In response, Danis began to pick up a chair with the intent to use it before a security member intervened and told him, "You'll be arrested."

Eventually, the presser was cut short and the respective parties were taken off stage in opposite directions.

The fight between Paul and Danis, which features a co-main event between KSI and Tommy Fury, is available on DAZN pay-per-view Oct. 14.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.