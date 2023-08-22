Logan Paul Press Conference Ends in Chaos After He Throws Birthday Cake at His Boxing Opponent
Ahead of his Oct. 14 boxing match against Dillon Danis, Paul and the MMA fighter came face-to-face at Tuesday's presser – which ultimately ended in a cake-slinging spectacle
Ahead of trading blows inside the squared circle, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis engaged in a bit of dessert warfare.
Paul and Danis will face off in a boxing match Oct. 14, but the two shared the stage at a press conference in London on Tuesday.
The festivities coincided with Danis' 30th birthday, so Paul brought out a cake to celebrate. The cake, of course, was less celebratory than it was scandalous.
"I got Dillon a gift," Paul said. "A cake of Dillon knocked out in his full glory on the floor, just like he'll be October 14th."
The giant cake, in the shape of his opponent, featured Danis in supine position, sporting a black eye.
Once the cake was brought onstage, Paul led the assembled crowd in singing a vulgar version of "Happy Birthday" to Danis who, as one might imagine, was less than enthused.
Paul indicated it was "an edible cake" and they would be "passing it around to anyone" who wanted a slice.
Before that could happen, however, the press conference erupted into a melee and Paul tore off the head of the cake and hurled it at Danis.
In response, Danis began to pick up a chair with the intent to use it before a security member intervened and told him, "You'll be arrested."
Eventually, the presser was cut short and the respective parties were taken off stage in opposite directions.
The fight between Paul and Danis, which features a co-main event between KSI and Tommy Fury, is available on DAZN pay-per-view Oct. 14.
