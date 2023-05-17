Logan Paul Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Nina Agdal

Time flies when you're in love.
WWE star Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal had a reason to celebrate Wednesday when they marked 12 months as boyfriend and girlfriend.
In honor of the special day, Paul took to Instagram and shared never-before-seen photos with his girlfriend, writing, "One very special year with my Danish queen @NinaAgdal."
After seeing the post, Agdal chose to celebrate in her own way by writing in the comments section, "Best year of my life."
- Meadow Walker Teases ‘Fast X’ Cameo in Tribute to Her Dad Paul Walker
- S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Died of ‘Natural Causes’: Coroner
- Family of American Mom Missing in Japan Refuses to Give Up 5 Weeks After She Vanished
- The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 of Pancreatic Cancer
- Here’s Why ‘9-1-1’ Is Moving From Fox to ABC for Season 7
For much of their relationship, the pair has tried to keep their love story away from social media and out of the spotlight. But during a recent interview with the Daily Front Row, the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" model shared details about how she was first introduced to the professional wrestler.
"We met at an event in NYC," she told the publication in February. "I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him."
After Agdal and her friends convinced Paul to meet for a drink, sparks began to fly.
"It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are," she said. "It was wild!"
Now, Agdal proclaims on Instagram that she is "obsessed with this boy" as they travel the world and make memories together.
Those memories include one very special anniversary date, which was documented on Paul's Instagram Story.
"She took me boating," he wrote on Wednesday, "then surprised me with champagne and caviar."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment