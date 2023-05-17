Logan Paul Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Nina Agdal

Time flies when you're in love.

WWE star Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal had a reason to celebrate Wednesday when they marked 12 months as boyfriend and girlfriend.

In honor of the special day, Paul took to Instagram and shared never-before-seen photos with his girlfriend, writing, "One very special year with my Danish queen @NinaAgdal."

After seeing the post, Agdal chose to celebrate in her own way by writing in the comments section, "Best year of my life."

For much of their relationship, the pair has tried to keep their love story away from social media and out of the spotlight. But during a recent interview with the Daily Front Row, the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" model shared details about how she was first introduced to the professional wrestler.

"We met at an event in NYC," she told the publication in February. "I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him."

After Agdal and her friends convinced Paul to meet for a drink, sparks began to fly.

"It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are," she said. "It was wild!"

Now, Agdal proclaims on Instagram that she is "obsessed with this boy" as they travel the world and make memories together.

Those memories include one very special anniversary date, which was documented on Paul's Instagram Story.

"She took me boating," he wrote on Wednesday, "then surprised me with champagne and caviar."