On Wednesday's episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, hip-hop star LL Cool J revealed that he once recorded an album with fellow rapper 50 Cent.
"I tried to do a more collaborative writing album," LL Cool J shared. "I did a whole album with 50 Cent. And we were writing together on this album."
But after working together, the album was ultimately scrapped.
"When it was done, I listened to it. I'm like, 'It sounds good. I like the music, it sounds cool, but it ain't me. So, I ain't put it out," he revealed.
LL Cool J didn't feel like the music worked with his own style and sound.
"It was nothing against 50, I love 50," he said. "I just wanted to try something different. Maybe we collaborate, write together … It didn't work."
Despite the scrapped album, 50 Cent did technically write on one of LL Cool J's hits. The "In da Club" rapper is featured on LL Cool J's 2002 hit song "Paradise."
"50 wrote the chorus on 'Paradise' for Amerie, which she sung. He didn't write my rhymes," LL Cool J explained.
But that collab wasn't intentional.
"When that happened, I didn't even know 50 was involved," LL Cool J pointed out. "That was The Trackmasters, they got that done."
Ultimately, LL Cool J learned that "the collaborative thing, when it comes to my verses, that doesn't work for me."
