LL Cool J Reveals Why His Collaborative Album With 50 Cent ‘Didn’t Work’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

LL Cool J Reveals Why His Collaborative Album With 50 Cent ‘Didn’t Work’

'It sounds cool, but it ain't me. So, I ain't put it out,' the rapper explained on 'The Breakfast Club' radio show

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
50 Cent and LL Cool J, presenters during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards – Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.Kevin Kane/WireImage

On Wednesday's episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, hip-hop star LL Cool J revealed that he once recorded an album with fellow rapper 50 Cent.

"I tried to do a more collaborative writing album," LL Cool J shared. "I did a whole album with 50 Cent. And we were writing together on this album."

But after working together, the album was ultimately scrapped.

"When it was done, I listened to it. I'm like, 'It sounds good. I like the music, it sounds cool, but it ain't me. So, I ain't put it out," he revealed.

Read More

LL Cool J didn't feel like the music worked with his own style and sound.

"It was nothing against 50, I love 50," he said. "I just wanted to try something different. Maybe we collaborate, write together … It didn't work."

Despite the scrapped album, 50 Cent did technically write on one of LL Cool J's hits. The "In da Club" rapper is featured on LL Cool J's 2002 hit song "Paradise."

"50 wrote the chorus on 'Paradise' for Amerie, which she sung. He didn't write my rhymes," LL Cool J explained.

But that collab wasn't intentional.

"When that happened, I didn't even know 50 was involved," LL Cool J pointed out. "That was The Trackmasters, they got that done."

Ultimately, LL Cool J learned that "the collaborative thing, when it comes to my verses, that doesn't work for me."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.