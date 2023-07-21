LL Cool J Calls Out Miranda Lambert Over Selfie Fiasco: ‘Get Over It, Baby’ - The Messenger
LL Cool J Calls Out Miranda Lambert Over Selfie Fiasco: ‘Get Over It, Baby’

'If you want to come to my show...and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that's what you choose to do,' the hip-hop legend said

Christina Dugan Ramirez
LL Cool J and Miranda LambertRodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

LL Cool J has some thoughts on the Miranda Lambert selfie fiasco.

During an appearance on the "Mercedes in the Morning" podcast on Wednesday, the rapper got candid about his thoughts on the country singer's decision to her stop her concert to scold fans for taking a selfie.

After being asked if he would ever do the same, LL Cool J simply replied, "Miranda, get over it, baby."

"They're fans," he added. "Let me tell you something about art — and I say this with love. So, your job as an artist is to create art. The way people choose to interact with that art or engage in it and appreciate it is up to them."

He added: "If you want to come to my show and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that's what you choose to do. You got to let the fans do what they want to do. What about all the thousands of people who aren't doing that? What, do you got rules? 'No yellow shirts!' Where does it end?"

While performing her single "Tin Man" last weekend, Lambert stopped her Las Vegas concert mid-song to call out the group of fans.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry," Lambert began. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

She laughed before continuing, "Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

Lambert then gestured for the fans to sit down and put their phones away while adding, "Shall we start again?"

Lambert has yet to address to situation publicly.

