Lizzo’s Rep Denies She Was Ever in Consideration for Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

No one can accuse Lizzo of dropping the ball if it was never passed to her.

After Daily Mail reported that the Grammy Award winner is no longer in consideration to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, her representative tells The Messenger that she was never up for the gig in the first place.

"There has never been a conversation. There hasn't been a conversation. Totally not true," says the rep.

The report came after three of Lizzo's former dancers accused her and her team of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more in a lawsuit filed last month.

Since then, at least six more people have reportedly come forward with similar allegations, and other employees have detailed their negative experiences with the Special artist on social media.

Lizzo responded to the accusations in a statement shared to Instagram. "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she wrote.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," Lizzo added, noting: "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to kick off Feb. 11, 2024, a year after Rihanna made history with her halftime show performance.