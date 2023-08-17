Lizzo’s Backup Dancers Issue Supportive Statement in Midst of Lawsuit

In the midst of the ongoing lawsuit against Lizzo filed by three of her former backup dancers, the official Instagram account for the dancers and stars of her reality show The Big Grrrls issued a statement in support of the Grammy Award-winner.

"We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour," the text in the post began. "We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!"

It goes on to allude to Lizzo's leadership of the group, writing, "The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

They then mention the "About Damn Time" singer directly.

"THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for women and All people breaking Barriers."

The dancers traveled with Lizzo around the world and experienced "so many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment industry can bring... So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF."

The note is signed, "Love, the Big Grrrls & Big Boiiiis," though individuals are not listed by name and it's unclear who cosigned the post.

Earlier this month, news broke that former Big Grrrls Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, alongside Noelle Rodriguez, filed a complaint against Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley with accusations of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment, and more.

Following the lawsuit and public fallout, Lizzo denied the claims, writing, "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Grimes and Beyoncé are among the celebrities openly supporting Lizzo following the controversy.