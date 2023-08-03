Lizzo Breaks Silence on Allegations from Former Dancers

Lizzo has broken her silence on allegations that she harassed, imprisoned and weight-shamed her dancers. The accusations are detailed in a lawsuit that was filed against the Grammy winner last month.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she began in the Instagram statement published on Thursday morning. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Opening up about her decision to speak out, the singer added, "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do," she continued. "I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans."

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Added Lizzo: "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

She went on to address the lawsuit's allegations that one dancer was fired because of her weight gain.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Concluded Lizzo: "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley were named in the complaint, which was filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on July 18, per court docs and a press release shared with The Messenger. NBC News was first to report the lawsuit this week.

Lizzo's attorneys, reps and BGBT did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment at the time. The Messenger also reached out to Quigley for comment.

Following the singer's statement, attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing the three dancers (Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez) in the lawsuit, said in response:

"Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention 'to make anyone feel uncomfortable,' that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law."