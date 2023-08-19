Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment Lawsuit

It appears that Lizzo’s not letting the harassment lawsuit filed against her by some of her former dancers get her down.

She posted photos and video clips Friday on Instagram of her visit to Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan, backed by the song “Shabooya (feat. Slimeroni & Aleza)” by Hitkidd, Gloss Up & K Carbon.

In the post, the “Truth Hurts” singer is wearing sunglasses at night along with a light-blue crop top with yellow piping and a matching yellow skirt.

Lizzo is heard saying, “Shabooya, yah, yah, shabooya!” before the track starts rolling.

As Lizzo poses, the song can be heard playing with the lyrics, “Roll call, shabooya, sha-sha shabooya/ roll call/I go by Slime (yeah) I'm hella fine (yeah)/I got some ------ (yeah), but they ain't mine (yeah)/Can't stop this pimpin' (yeah), 'cause I'm from Memphis (yeah)/I'm so player, you won't never catch me slippin' (yeah).”

Lizzo also received a shoutout from Beyoncé earlier in the week from her Renaissance World Tour stop in Atlanta.

Earlier in the month, Lizzo broke her silence and addressed the allegations that she harassed, imprisoned and weight-shamed her dancers. The accusations against the Grammy winner were detailed in a lawsuit filed in July.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote in an Instagram statement published in early August. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

In the statement, Lizzo added, "With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Lizzo concluded, "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."