Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:46 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to include statements from the lawyers representing plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lizzo is planning on countersuing the backup dancers who are taking her to court, TMZ reports.

Earlier this summer, the "Truth Hurts" singer's former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley alleging sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more.

Her lawyer, Marty Singer, called their case a "sham" and said Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she wins this lawsuit.

Singer also spoke on newly surfaced images of the three accusers "happily carousing" and "gleefully reveling" with topless cabaret performers backstage after a March 5, 2023, show. This was about a month after the group's trip to Amsterdam, where the dancers claimed Lizzo pressured employees to eat bananas from live sex performers' vaginas. Singer also points out that the dancers chose to return for the third leg of her tour a few weeks after the photo.

Neama Rahmani, the lawyer representing the three accusers, told TMZ that they were smiling in the photos in an effort to keep their jobs. "They had bills to pay just like everyone else, but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial."

Rahmani notes that her team has "been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max Love Lizzo documentary, we're seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much."

In a statement to The Messenger, Rahmani added, in part: "We have mountains of evidence and more people coming forward each day independently supporting the plaintiffs' allegations. [Marty Singer] may be referring to the lawsuit against Lizzo as a 'sham' but the only thing that is a sham here is Singer's media strategy of shaming the victims."

Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at Rahmani's firm, West Coast Employment Lawyers, told The Messenger in a statement that Lizzo's threat to countersue for malicious prosecution is an "insidious attempt at intimidation."

Zambrano added, in part, "The scare tactics, bullying and victim shaming coming from Lizzo's team is exactly the behavior employees face in the entertainment industry who feel they have no choice but to 'suck it up' for access and success."

Some of Lizzo's dancers have also issued statements of support for the singer. "THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!" the Big Grrrls & Boiii Dancers wrote in recent Instagram post.

"The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

The Messenger reached out to Singer but did not hear back at the time of posting.

Meanwhile, Lizzo was recently spotted on the way to a recording studio session. When asked how she was holding up by a reporter, she responded, "I'm good," then nodded yes when asked if new music was on the way.