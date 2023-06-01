The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Lizzo Rents Out Entire Theater for Her Team to Watch ‘The Little Mermaid’

    The singer's verdict? 'LITTLE MERMAID WAS GOOD YALL,' she wrote on TikTok

    Thea Glassman
    Lizzo is showing her support for Ariel in a big way.

    Earlier this week, the performer shared on TikTok that she rented out an entire Sacramento theater so that her team could watch the live-action version of The Little Mermaid while on tour.

    "We have to support our Black Ariel," Lizzo explained.

    Her verdict? "LITTLE MERMAID WAS GOOD YALL," the singer wrote on her social media account.

    Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
    Paras Griffin/Getty Images Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    Lizzo wasn't the only celebrity celebrating the film's release. This week, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian presented their 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with a doll version of Ariel. Kerry Washington also got in on the underwater action, sharing a selfie of herself alongside a Little Mermaid poster while sending her congratulations to Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel in the film.

    "OMG! @HalleBailey⁩," Washington wrote on Twitter. "I cannot contain my pride and joy! The whole fam went last night and we looooooved #TheLittleMermaid. Congratulations to you and to the whole cast and crew! LOVE YOU."

    The film currently sits at a 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It pulled in $117.5 million domestically over the long weekend, making it the fifth highest-grossing Memorial Day Weekend opening of all time.

    The Little Mermaid is out in theaters now.

