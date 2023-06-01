Lizzo Rents Out Entire Theater for Her Team to Watch ‘The Little Mermaid’
The singer's verdict? 'LITTLE MERMAID WAS GOOD YALL,' she wrote on TikTok
Lizzo is showing her support for Ariel in a big way.
Earlier this week, the performer shared on TikTok that she rented out an entire Sacramento theater so that her team could watch the live-action version of The Little Mermaid while on tour.
"We have to support our Black Ariel," Lizzo explained.
Her verdict? "LITTLE MERMAID WAS GOOD YALL," the singer wrote on her social media account.
- ‘The Little Mermaid’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to Know
- ‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast and Character Guide
- All the Differences Between the Animated and Live-Action Versions of ‘The Little Mermaid’
- Melissa McCarthy Opens Up About What Made Her Take the Role of Ursula in ‘Little Mermaid’
- Serena Williams’ Daughter Has Adorable Reaction to Getting New ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll
Lizzo wasn't the only celebrity celebrating the film's release. This week, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian presented their 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with a doll version of Ariel. Kerry Washington also got in on the underwater action, sharing a selfie of herself alongside a Little Mermaid poster while sending her congratulations to Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel in the film.
"OMG! @HalleBailey," Washington wrote on Twitter. "I cannot contain my pride and joy! The whole fam went last night and we looooooved #TheLittleMermaid. Congratulations to you and to the whole cast and crew! LOVE YOU."
The film currently sits at a 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It pulled in $117.5 million domestically over the long weekend, making it the fifth highest-grossing Memorial Day Weekend opening of all time.
The Little Mermaid is out in theaters now.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beanie Feldstein Celebrates Marriage to Bonnie-Chance RobertsEntertainment
- Billy Joel Announces End of 10-Year Madison Square Garden ResidencyEntertainment
- Vimeo Announces Shut Down of All TV AppsEntertainment
- ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Tiffany Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Car AccidentEntertainment
- Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi’s Playful Beef: A Brief TimelineEntertainment
- ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering Estranged WifeEntertainment
- Addiction and Hollywood: How Philanthropist Nancy Davis Overcame the Loss of Her Youngest Son Jason (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Jessie J Says Childbirth Did Not Go to Plan, But Still ‘Everything I Wanted’Entertainment
- Kanye West Sued After Allegedly Assaulting PhotographerEntertainment
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Was a Mirror and a Salve for My Own DepressionEntertainment
- Calling All Tailors: How You Can Work for Angelina JolieEntertainment