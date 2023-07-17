Lizzo Reacts to Fan Holding Sign Pitting Her Against Taylor Swift: ‘No Competition Here’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Lizzo Reacts to Fan Holding Sign Pitting Her Against Taylor Swift: ‘No Competition Here’

'Taylor Swift is amazing as well,' the 'Special' singer shared during a recent concert in Perth, Australia

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Lizzo and Taylor SwiftJoseph Okpako/WireImage; John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images

Grammy Award winner Lizzo took her Special tour to Perth, Australia, for the first time over the weekend for a night of music and love — which included denouncing anyone potentially pitting her against fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

The "Truth Hurts" singer initially thanked fans for attending the Friday show, saying, "I know tickets are expensive as hell... so it means the world to me that y'all are here."

Lizzo then noticed and addressed a fan holding a sign that read, "I chose you over Taylor Swift. Can I get a hug?"

"Taylor Swift is amazing as well and you don't have to choose," Lizzo replied, before jokingly adding, "because I'mma get you tickets to Taylor Swift! I'm just kidding."

Read More

Swift's Eras tour won't be headed to Australia until February 2024, and is not stopping through Perth, as the audience noted. "How you choose me over Taylor and Taylor's not coming to Australia?" Lizzo asked.

The Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host then offered to autograph the fan's sign. "I heart TayTay too. Love, Lizzo," she wrote. "There’s no competition here."

Last month, the "Cuz I Love You" singer announced she was giving back to Black music students at her alma mater with the Sasha Be Flooting scholarship and a $50,000 donation to the University of Houston as part of her fourth annual Juneteenth Giveback.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.