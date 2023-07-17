Lizzo Reacts to Fan Holding Sign Pitting Her Against Taylor Swift: ‘No Competition Here’

Grammy Award winner Lizzo took her Special tour to Perth, Australia, for the first time over the weekend for a night of music and love — which included denouncing anyone potentially pitting her against fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

The "Truth Hurts" singer initially thanked fans for attending the Friday show, saying, "I know tickets are expensive as hell... so it means the world to me that y'all are here."

Lizzo then noticed and addressed a fan holding a sign that read, "I chose you over Taylor Swift. Can I get a hug?"

"Taylor Swift is amazing as well and you don't have to choose," Lizzo replied, before jokingly adding, "because I'mma get you tickets to Taylor Swift! I'm just kidding."

Swift's Eras tour won't be headed to Australia until February 2024, and is not stopping through Perth, as the audience noted. "How you choose me over Taylor and Taylor's not coming to Australia?" Lizzo asked.

The Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host then offered to autograph the fan's sign. "I heart TayTay too. Love, Lizzo," she wrote. "There’s no competition here."

Last month, the "Cuz I Love You" singer announced she was giving back to Black music students at her alma mater with the Sasha Be Flooting scholarship and a $50,000 donation to the University of Houston as part of her fourth annual Juneteenth Giveback.