Lizzo Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Incredible Performance of ‘Proud Mary’

Lizzo honored legendary singer Tina Turner with a showstopping performance of "Proud Mary" on Wednesday.

"Today, we lost an icon and I haven't allowed myself to be sad," the "Juice" singer said onstage at her Phoenix show in a video posted to her Instagram. "I haven't allowed myself to cry. I don't want to right now because I'd much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it were not for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll."

Lizzo added, "There would be no rock 'n' roll without Tina Turner!" before beginning her rendition of the classic hit, which she posted a clip of in a separate Instagram video.

Turner died "after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," a spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger on Wednesday. She was 83.

Lizzo sings "Proud Mary" in honor of Tina Turner. (Credit: Lizzo/Instagram)

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read an additional statement posted on her official Instagram account. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Countless tributes from fans and fellow celebrities poured in after news of the 12-time Grammy winner's death.

Angela Bassett — who portrayed Turner in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It — remembered the music icon in a statement to The Messenger, recalling the last conversation she had with the "River Deep – Mountain High" singer.

"Her final words to me — for me — were, 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,'" she recalled. "I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner."