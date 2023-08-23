It seems that Lizzo is keeping her mind on her music. The musician, who has been at the center of controversy following allegations of sexual harassment, assault and more, was seen getting out of a car and heading into what appears to be a music studio in Hollywood.

In footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Lizzo had a brief exchange with a reporter off camera who asked how she was "holding up."

The "Truth Hurts" singer responded with a smile, "I'm good," adding that she's currently "in the studio" and nodded her head when asked if that meant new music could be expected.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a lawsuit had been filed by three of Lizzo's former dancers, making various accusations against the performer including sexual harassment, assault and false imprisonment.

The complaint specifically named the Grammy-winning artist, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez were the first to speak out about their alleged experiences with Lizzo and her team. The lawsuit alleged that Davis had personal details about her disclosed online by Quigley and that the dancers were all encouraged by Lizzo to engage in events that made them uncomfortable while touring, including being asked — though not mandated — to watch and interact with nude performers in Amsterdam.

The documents also claimed Lizzo and choreographer Tanisha Scott had seemingly called Davis out for her weight gain. While they never mentioned her body directly, the two asked if Davis had been "struggling with something as she seemed less committed to her role on the dance cast," it said.

"Lizzo's and Ms. Scott's questions about Ms. Davis' commitment to the tour were thinly veiled concerns about Ms. Davis' weight gain, which Lizzo had previously called attention to after noticing it at the South by Southwest music festival," the lawsuit added.

More allegations against Lizzo followed.

On Aug. 3, Lizzo issued a statement in response to the accusations in a social media post.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she wrote at the time. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate."

Lizzo continued to describe herself as a passionate performer with high standards in order to put out the best work possible, but said she never intended to make anyone on her team feel undervalued.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world," she continued. "I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Last week, Lizzo was seen visiting Japan, posting photos and video clips on Instagram of her visit to Shibuya in Tokyo.