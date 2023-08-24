Lizzo’s Former Dancers Respond to Singer’s Plans to Countersue

Lizzo's legal battle with some of her dancers appears to just be getting started.

Earlier this week, Lizzo's attorney Marty Singer said his client plans to sue a group of former backup dancers after they filed their own lawsuit for alleged harassment.

"The lawsuit is a sham," Singer said in a statement to People Wednesday. "Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed."

In response to reports that Lizzo and her attorney are considering a countersuit, attorneys for plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez spoke out and said Singer has no legal grounds to countersue.

"By doing so, he would actually have to step inside a courtroom and expose his client and her lies to cross-examination at trial," attorney Neama Rahmani said in a statement to The Messenger Thursday. "We have mountains of evidence and more people coming forward each day independently supporting the plaintiffs’ allegations. He may be referring to the lawsuit against Lizzo as a ‘sham’ but the only thing that is a sham here is Singer's media strategy of shaming the victims. We’ll take the moral high ground and fight for what’s right.”

Attorney Ron Zambrano, who also works with three of the plaintiffs, said Lizzo's threat to countersue "delivers a chilling effect to all harassment victims in the workplace."

"Her team is merely trying to suppress the truth and hide her hypocrisy of publicizing her brand as one of empowerment and body positivity while privately depriving women of their empowerment," he said. "Lizzo certainly isn’t empowering women by way of her threats, rather she is disenfranchising them."

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez first filed their lawsuit in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on July 18. According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, Lizzo is being accused of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more.

Lizzo later denied the claims in an Instagram statement writing, "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," Lizzo added. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

The Messenger has reached out to Singer for comment.