Lizzo Built Her Brand Around Self-Love and Body Positivity. That’s Why the Allegations Against Her Are So Disturbing

Lizzo made a name for herself in the mid-to-late 2010s as a charming and eccentric pop star. A natural dancer and classically trained flutist, she could twerk while playing a jazz riff. Just as central to her brand was a message of self-love, body positivity and unapologetic independence, expressed through contagious and empowering anthems like "Truth Hurts" and "About Damn Time," and her decision to recruit fuller-figured women for her squad of backup dancers, known as the Big Grrrls.

But allegations from former dancers that have surfaced this week paint a very different picture of the artist, accusing her of everything from sexual harassment to fat-phobia and racism. As of August 3, Lizzo has responded, calling the allegations "false," and "as unbelievable as they sound," and continuing, "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

The allegations are disturbing, and even more so when held up against Lizzo's personal brand. Read on for a deeper look at how the alleged behavior flies directly in the face of the values that Lizzo has spent her career championing.

The allegations

On August 1, news broke that three of Lizzo's former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, accusing her of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more. According to the filing, Lizzo and her camp attended a strip club in Amsterdam's Red Light District, where the Grammy-winning singer told her dancers "to take turns touching the nude performers" and allegedly led a chant pressuring Davis to touch one of the nude performer's breasts. Lizzo is also accused of shaming Davis for her weight gain. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting where Lizzo gave notes to dancers about their performances, per the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges Lizzo's production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. "treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members" and "often accused the Black members of the dance team of being lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes." The complaint continues, "Only the dance cast - comprised of full-figured women of color - were ever spoken to in this manner, giving Plaintiffs the impression that these comments were charged with racial and fat-phobic animus."

Following the suit, additional allegations surfaced on social media from Lizzo's former creative director, a former backup dancer and filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who left the singer’s 2019 documentary Love, Lizzo after just two weeks on the project. "I was treated with such disrespect by her," Allison wrote on Instagram. "I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a sh---y situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f---ing can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed."

Lizzo's body-positive brand-building

These allegations have the potential to repaint Lizzo's reputation. For years, she's positioned herself as a champion of confidence and inclusion. The messaging has been integral to her fame. Now, these accounts suggest that it may have been shrouded in hypocrisy.

Lizzo has made self-love and body positivity central to her music from the beginning. Her 2015 sophomore album Big GRRRL Small World is about being comfortable with yourself. In the music video for its penultimate track "My Skin," you can hear Lizzo say: "Learning to love yourself and learning to love your body is like a whole journey that I feel like every person, but more specifically women, have to go through."

That theme continued to grow as she saw more mainstream attention. Her next EP Coconut Oil was all about self-care. “I want to put women who look like me in the mainstream, I want that visibility and fairness,” she told Vogue in 2017 for an article titled "Meet the Rising Musician Who’s Starting a Body-Confidence Revolution." She recruited a group of back-up dancers dubbed the Big Grrrls, consisting solely of plus-size dancers.

Her 2019 album Cuz I Love You was another celebration of confidence, and pushed her further under the spotlight. In the following Covid years, she continued to connect with fans on TikTok, preaching positivity, relatability and courage. In 2021, she doubled down in an interview with Zane Lowe: "I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point. This is the biggest insecurity. It’s like, 'How dare a pop star be fat?' I had to own that."

"There’s still so many people who suffer from being marginalized systemically," she continued. "Meanwhile, there’s a plus-size Black girl at the Grammys. But plus-size Black women are still not getting the treatment they deserve in hospitals and from doctors and at work."

Last year was Lizzo's biggest yet — for the music and the message — her first as a bonafide A-list pop star and household name. In 2022, Lizzo released her most recent album Special, launched her shapewear line Yitty and premiered her reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in which plus-sized dancers compete for a spot on Lizzo's backup dance crew.

How will this affect Lizzo's career?

It's unclear what comes next in the saga. Fellow artists aren't publicly condemning the pop artist yet, but fans are taking their pitchforks to social media. Beyoncé, meanwhile, said everything by saying nothing. During a Renaissance tour stop on Tuesday, she left out Lizzo's name during a remix of her song "Break My Soul," despite previously including her name in an interlude praising Black women in the entertainment industry.

For now, all that's left to do is wait for further clarity about what actually happened between Lizzo and her former dancers. But even on their own, these allegations cast an unfortunate shadow on a message that's been one of the most refreshing to emerge from pop music in years.