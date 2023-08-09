Lizzo Hit With New Allegations, Singer Accused of ‘Sexually Charged Environment’ and Failure to Pay Workers - The Messenger
Lizzo Hit With New Allegations, Singer Accused of ‘Sexually Charged Environment’ and Failure to Pay Workers

'Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,' Ron Zambrano, who represents Lizzo's former dancers, tells The Messenger of the new allegations

Charmaine Patterson
Lizzo visits Kiss FM at 1 Golden Square on February 13, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bauer Media

After three of Lizzo's former dancers accused her of harassment, assault, and weight-shaming in a lawsuit, new claims have surfaced against the four-time Grammy winner.

Ron Zambrano, whose employment law firm represents Lizzo's former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — tells The Messenger, "We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint. Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same."

He continues, "Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

Lizzo's attorney, Marty Singer, did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. The Messenger also reached out to a rep for Lizzo.

The lawsuit filed by the professional dancers was first reported last week. They also named Lizzo's dance captain Shirlene Quigley and the singer's production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. in the suit, which was filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on July 18, per court docs and a press release shared with The Messenger.

The plaintiffs are suing for claims of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, religious harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

The amount they're suing for is unclear, and they are requesting a jury trial.

Lizzo previously released a statement on her Instagram page and denied the allegations.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed," she wrote, in part. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She added, "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

She went on to address the lawsuit's allegations that one dancer was fired because of her weight gain.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Concluded Lizzo: "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is currently available to stream on Prime Video, with a second season coming soon.

