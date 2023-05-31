‘Little Mermaid’ Review-Bombing Campaign Forces IMDb to Revamp Rating System

The Little Mermaid is facing controversy as a hate campaign has targeted Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel.

Disney's live-action remake has been performing well at box offices across the globe — making $95.5 million in its 3-day opening — but the film has been subject to attacks from critics. Now, the film database site IMDb is attempting to lessen the impact of 1-star reviews that many suspect are coming from bots.

When users visit The Little Mermaid's review section, a message appears at the top of the page stating that there has been "unusual activity."

"Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied," the site reads.

IMDb's Help Center states that the site uses a weighted system to find the average review score for its films. They also say that “[w]hen unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system.”

IMDb doesn't use the mean, median or average to calculate review scores, although "the raw mean and median are shown under the detailed vote breakdown graph on the ratings pages," according to the FAQ.

The site also clarifies that they do not disclose the exact methods they use to calculate scores "in order to avoid leaving the scheme open to abuse."

This is not the first time the database has issued an "unusual activity" notice — according to Gizmodo, the Bollywood film The Kasmir Files received an overwhelming amount of positive reviews which resulted in the average score being weighted lower. The film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, criticized IMDb, calling the review process “unusual and unethical.”

The Messenger has reached out to IMDb for clarification but has not yet heard back.

Since the announcement that Bailey would play the titular mermaid in 2019, the film has been marred with backlash — much of it racist. When her casting was announced, #NotMyAriel began to trend on social media as users complained that a Black actor was cast in as a character that was white in the 1989 animated movie.

Both Bailey and others involved with the new remake have responded to the criticism. Director Rob Marshall said that the backlash was "small minded" in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I have to say that it feels so archaic. Like, really? We are still discussing racism in this era? Being different, it’s very timely, especially when you see how divided the world has become. My hope is that this beautiful tale of a mermaid can remind us all that we are all one.”

Earlier this month, Bailey told the Los Angeles Times that "[t]he racism didn’t surprise [her]."

"I didn’t let it affect me and just focused on the positive response I was getting," she said. "This moment is so much bigger than any of that. Especially for the Black and brown babies out there, I hope they feel filled with love and confidence in who they are, because it’s essential that they see themselves in roles like these."