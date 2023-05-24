‘Little Mermaid’ Producer and Director Explain Why You Won’t Hear ‘Les Poissons’ in New Film

Disney's Rob Marshall and John DeLuca knew they had big decisions to make when they undertook the a remake of The Little Mermaid.

Would Ariel's talking animal companions be cartoonish or photorealistic? How would they translate scenes where sea creatures dance and sing to a live-action film?

Well, director Marshall and producer DeLuca had an idea right from the get-go: the animated characters would indeed be lifelike. That way, it makes sense for a human Ariel or Ursula — played by Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, respectively — to speak to them and have it feel natural.

"We knew right from the beginning that we were gonna create a photoreal world underwater," Marshall said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter out Wednesday. "We've had an animated film, but… we're now in a live-action genre. We want to believe we're in that space, so there was no version of creating a Flounder that didn't look like a fish. There was no version of creating a crab that didn't look like a crab."

The choice to make the film completely hyper-realistic came at a cost — parts of the original 1989 animated movie would have to be cut. In particular, Marshall and DeLuca saw no world where they could make a realistic "Les Poissons" work.

“It's literally a Saturday morning cartoon section," Marshall explained. "If we had filmed it — I don't know how we would've filmed it — it never would have played. It's also a vacation from the story and has nothing to do with the story, so you can't do that in a live-action film."

Even parts of the new film ended up getting cut, the filmmakers revealed. One new song, written for the 2023 version for Javier Bardem's King Triton, was scrapped — even though the pair loved his performance.

"What we learned very quickly was that [Bardem's song] was robbing from the ending of the film. And Javier knew that, too," Marshall said. "But he was so spectacular in the song, and it sounds amazing."

Several other updates have been made to the original material, including lyric changes to songs like "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Kiss the Girl." There are also other new songs, including one performed by Daveed Diggs' Sebastian and Awkwafina's Scuttle and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.