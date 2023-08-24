‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actress Hersha Parady Dead at 78

Hersha Parady, star of film and television, has died. She was 78.

Parady, originally from Berea, Ohio, died Wednesday in her son Jonathan Peverall's Norfolk, Va., home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and Peverall had set up a GoFundMe page to help her pay for treatment.

"Hersha, who has always been an active and outgoing woman, is battling a tough medical condition – a brain tumor known as meningioma," Peverall wrote in July. "This illness has robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality. She has become largely bedridden, and it is very difficult to see my Mom, who was once full of life and energy, now struggling with basic daily activities."

The actress was well known to fans of NBC's 1974 to 1983 series Little House on the Prairie, on which she had a three-season run as Walnut Grove schoolteacher Alice Garvey. Parady's character was first introduced on the show, alongside former NFL star Merlin Olsen as her character's husband Jonathan Garvey, in the September 1977 Season 4 premiere, "Castoffs."

Her character's time on the series came to a notable end on the February 1980 episode "May We Make Them Proud." In the show, Alice Garvey ventures inside the school building while it's going up in flames to save the children inside, including Melissa Sue Anderson's newborn baby. Her character, along with the baby, end up dying in the fire.

Parady has spoken at length about her work on the popular episode, and she previously told the Little House on the Prairie Memories tribute site in an interview that she "loved every minute of it," per THR.

"Working with the special effects guys and the L.A. fire department was a first for me, and to be surrounded by 'controlled' fire and readied fire extinguishers, I was ready to act up a storm. I loved every minute of it," she said.

Parady, born Betty Sandhoff on May 25, 1945, had always wanted to become an actress, she told the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 1975.

"I was always a child living in the world of pretend," she said. "Even when I was very little, I much preferred to make believe rather than play with dolls."

Parady also spent time on stage, once playing Stella opposite Jon Voight in a touring production of A Streetcar Named Desire. She appeared in films such as Raw Courage in 1984 and The Break in 1995 and on television shows including The Waltons, Kenan & Kel and Unsolved Mysteries.

Parady was married to producer John Peverall. She is survived by her son, as well as her siblings, Patty, Kenny and Bobby.