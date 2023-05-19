Lisa Vanderpump Says It’s ‘Absolute Rubbish’ to Think Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Were Never Together

Lisa Vanderpump is addressing the latest speculation surrounding Scandoval.
Following reports that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — whose affair played out on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules — were never actually in a relationship, Vanderpump exclusively told The Messenger that those rumors are "rubbish."
"Absolute rubbish," she said at Thursday's Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Beverly Hills benefiting the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.
Ahead of Wednesday's VPR Season 10 finale, The Messenger broke the news that Sandoval and Leviss have officially split after a months-long affair.
- James Kennedy Says Tom Schwartz Is Good with the Cast But ‘Needs to Get Out of His Own Head’
- How Kristen Doute Made Her Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’
- Ariana Madix Responds to Critics Who Think Scandoval Is Scripted: ‘It’s Very Insulting’
- Tom Sandoval Makes Reference to Raquel Leviss Affair at Concert
- Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Say They ‘Love’ Each Other in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale
As for the dramatic scene in the finale that saw Sandoval break down about the dissolution of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, Vanderpump told The Messenger, "It was actually worse than that — he had a full blown panic attack."
"That really scared me because he seemed so overwhelmed," Vanderpump continued. "Yes, he created it. Let's not let him off the hook. But it was so overwhelming. It's very difficult. These are real life stories. This is what people go through in life."
Despite the emotional roller coaster, Vanderpump praised everybody involved for continuing to open up about their lives amid the scandal.
"The beauty of this show is that we show what's really going on," she said. "We could have walked away and said, 'Oh, we'll pick it up next season.' We didn't. We picked up the camera straight away. That's the essence of a really good reality show, to show the truth. A lot of shows, you don't see that. They hide it, they put it undercover. These people laid their souls bare."
While Madix has made it clear that she has no plans on filming, or even speaking to, Sandoval or Leviss again, Vanderpump is hopeful there's still more story to be told.
"I hope somehow, going forward, they can find their place back to a semblance of friendship," she expressed. "Maybe not with Ariana, but certainly with the group of friends that [Sandoval] has had. That's what I hope we'll see next season. A slow rebuilding."
The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion begins May 24 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment