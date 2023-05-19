Lisa Vanderpump Says It’s ‘Absolute Rubbish’ to Think Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Were Never Together

Lisa Vanderpump is addressing the latest speculation surrounding Scandoval.

Following reports that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — whose affair played out on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules — were never actually in a relationship, Vanderpump exclusively told The Messenger that those rumors are "rubbish."

"Absolute rubbish," she said at Thursday's Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Beverly Hills benefiting the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Ahead of Wednesday's VPR Season 10 finale, The Messenger broke the news that Sandoval and Leviss have officially split after a months-long affair.

As for the dramatic scene in the finale that saw Sandoval break down about the dissolution of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, Vanderpump told The Messenger, "It was actually worse than that — he had a full blown panic attack."

"That really scared me because he seemed so overwhelmed," Vanderpump continued. "Yes, he created it. Let's not let him off the hook. But it was so overwhelming. It's very difficult. These are real life stories. This is what people go through in life."

Despite the emotional roller coaster, Vanderpump praised everybody involved for continuing to open up about their lives amid the scandal.

"The beauty of this show is that we show what's really going on," she said. "We could have walked away and said, 'Oh, we'll pick it up next season.' We didn't. We picked up the camera straight away. That's the essence of a really good reality show, to show the truth. A lot of shows, you don't see that. They hide it, they put it undercover. These people laid their souls bare."

While Madix has made it clear that she has no plans on filming, or even speaking to, Sandoval or Leviss again, Vanderpump is hopeful there's still more story to be told.

"I hope somehow, going forward, they can find their place back to a semblance of friendship," she expressed. "Maybe not with Ariana, but certainly with the group of friends that [Sandoval] has had. That's what I hope we'll see next season. A slow rebuilding."

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion begins May 24 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.