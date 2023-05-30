Lisa Rinna Says ‘Death Threats’ Motivated Her to Quit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Rinna saw the writing on the wall.

The actress and reality star announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January after eight seasons on the show. It was a decision that, ultimately, Rinna said had to be made.

"I think we all knew it was time," Rinna told the Evening Standard's ES Magazine. "Eight years of that kind of show. What more could I have done, besides generate more memes?"

Rinna's final season on the show was a tumultuous one — which saw her ongoing feud with co-star Kathy Hilton reach a boiling point — and Rinna argued that vicious backlash from the show's viewership played a major role in her departure.

"I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing," she explained. "I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought 'It’s time to go.'"

The eighth season also chronicled the death of Rinna's mother Lois, a fan favorite throughout Rinna's tenure on the show. She died in November 2021 after suffering a stroke. Despite her absence, however, Rinna indicated that her mother played an instrumental role in her leaving Real Housewives.

"She came to me," Rinna said. "It’s so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, 'That’s so weird.' I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, 'It’s time for you to go.' I told a psychic and she said, 'Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.'"

During one of Rinna's final appearances on the show in the season 12 reunion, Hilton called Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood." However, the always booked and busy Rinna joked to ES, "I guess being the biggest bully in Hollywood has helped a great deal."

"I wouldn't say it bugs me," she continued. "I just think that it's really ironic coming out of her mouth! Projection is a real interesting thing on that show. We all do it. Actually, I thought it was pretty funny, to be honest with you."