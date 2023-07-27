Lisa Rinna Says ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Set Was ‘Disgusting’ Amid Misconduct Investigation - The Messenger
Lisa Rinna Says ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Set Was ‘Disgusting’ Amid Misconduct Investigation

Rinna's comments come shortly after an investigation was launched into the show's director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr

Charlotte Phillipp
Lisa Rinna attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lisa Rinna is opening up about her recent return to Days Of Our Lives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum alleged in a new Instagram Story that there was uncomfortable behavior on the show's set in 2021. The daytime soap just underwent an investigation after cast and crew members claimed that director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr behaved inappropriately during production.

"Well, this took a long time... the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna wrote in a since-deleted Instagram message, according to Entertainment Weekly. "It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

Rinna also said that she was "afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there."

"I went to the producer, I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?" she shared.

On July 25, Deadline reported that a nine-week-long investigation took place, after reports surfaced that Alarr had "bullied" actors into leaving the show. Additionally, some cast and crew claimed that women on the set were not receiving equal pay and that they were disproportionately impacted by a sereis of layoffs that took place in March.

Deadline also reported that it was an open secret that Alarr would frequently make uncomfortable jokes while on set at the expense of women.

"It's kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert's mouth is inappropriate," a Days employee told the outlet. "After awhile, you stop cringing and just get used to [it]."

According to a statement given to EW, the investigation has finished.

"After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings," the production company wrote. "Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

Rinna played the character Billie Reed from 1992 and 1995, and returned in 2021 to reprise her role in Peacock's Day of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

