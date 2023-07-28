Lisa Rinna Calls on Fellow Reality Stars Who Act to Boycott BravoCon Amid SAG Strike - The Messenger
Lisa Rinna Calls on Fellow Reality Stars Who Act to Boycott BravoCon Amid SAG Strike

'You want them to start to take you seriously and pay you the money you deserve? Then start a reality show union,' Rinna shared

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Lisa Rinna attends the Harris Reed show at the Tate Modern on February 16, 2023 in London, England.Dave Benett/Getty Images

Since Lisa Rinna is known for her acting as well as her reality TV appearances, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is calling on her fellow thespian Bravolebrities to boycott BravoCon 2023 as a show of solidarity for the actors' union strike in Hollywood.

"Every SAG-AFTRA member who is on a Bravo show should boycott BravoCon," Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. "You want them to start to take you seriously and pay you the money you deserve? Then start a reality show union, per Bethenny. Time is now."

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has been somewhat spearheading a campaign amongst reality stars and TV personalities to support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have collectively kept Hollywood under lockdown for months.

Frankel recently went on her Instagram account and called for a "reckoning," noting underneath a rant video that "Hell hath no fury like a reality star scorned. The days of exploitation & promoting IP that we don't profit from are over."

Rinna exited RHOBH after eight seasons as a Housewife at the end of Season 12 in January. Meanwhile, the 3rd annual BravoCon is currently slated to take place Nov. 3-5 in Las Vegas.

