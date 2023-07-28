Lisa Rinna Calls on Fellow Reality Stars Who Act to Boycott BravoCon Amid SAG Strike

Since Lisa Rinna is known for her acting as well as her reality TV appearances, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is calling on her fellow thespian Bravolebrities to boycott BravoCon 2023 as a show of solidarity for the actors' union strike in Hollywood.
"Every SAG-AFTRA member who is on a Bravo show should boycott BravoCon," Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. "You want them to start to take you seriously and pay you the money you deserve? Then start a reality show union, per Bethenny. Time is now."
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has been somewhat spearheading a campaign amongst reality stars and TV personalities to support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have collectively kept Hollywood under lockdown for months.
Frankel recently went on her Instagram account and called for a "reckoning," noting underneath a rant video that "Hell hath no fury like a reality star scorned. The days of exploitation & promoting IP that we don't profit from are over."
- Lisa Rinna Says ‘Death Threats’ Motivated Her to Quit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
- Bethenny Frankel’s Fellow ‘Real Housewives’ Support Her Push for Reality TV Union (Exclusive)
- Lisa Rinna Shares the ‘No. 1 Lesson’ She and Harry Hamlin Teach Their Daughters
- Lisa Rinna Says ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Set Was ‘Disgusting’ Amid Misconduct Investigation
- Lisa Rinna Teases ‘Next Chapter’ of Her Life After Reportedly Joining ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3 (Exclusive)
Rinna exited RHOBH after eight seasons as a Housewife at the end of Season 12 in January. Meanwhile, the 3rd annual BravoCon is currently slated to take place Nov. 3-5 in Las Vegas.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment