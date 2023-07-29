Lisa Marie Presley’s Final Home Up for Sale

It’s not Graceland, but the last place Lisa Marie Presley called home is now for sale, according to TMZ.

The late daughter of Elvis Presley and her family had rented and resided in the Calabasas, Calif. home since 2020. Eventually, she planned to purchase the home, which she had an option to buy.

The property, which had been remodeled since her death in January, is listed at $4.6 million by celebrity real estate couple Robb and Nikki Friedman.

At nearly 7,500 square feet, the property has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, wine cellar, a swimming pool and canyon views.

Lisa Marie reportedly loved the house at first sight, as did her twin girls, Finley and Harper, and former husband Danny Keough, who also lived at the home.

It’s the same home where Lisa Marie was discovered unresponsive on January 12. She was rushed to a local hospital and later died at the age of 54. Her cause of death was later revealed to be small bowel obstruction.

Presley had sold her previous Calabasas residence for $2 million in 2021 not long after her 27-year-old son, Benjamin, committed suicide at the property.