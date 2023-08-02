Lisa Marie Presley’s $4.6 Million Final Home Is Sold Days After Hitting the Market
The only daughter of Elvis Presley died in January, leaving behind three daughters (her son passed away in 2020)
Lisa Marie Presley's final home has been sold for $4.6 million just four days after being listed.
The Calabasas, Calif., property — which is listed with Nikki Friedman and Robb Friedman of Keller Williams Realty Calabasas — is currently in escrow, according to the listing on Zillow.
Boasting six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the French Chateau-style single-family home was built in 2002 and was recently remodeled with a "chic and stylish transitional twist." It features an all-new home theater, bonus room with wet bar and fireplace, chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and more.
Additionally, the home has a huge primary suite with his-and-her walk-in closets, a "connected yoga or dressing room" and an all-new spa-like bathroom.
Not only is the home stunning on the inside, but it impresses on the outside, too. The backyard features a beautiful pool and jacuzzi, tons of greenery and a fire pit.
Other highlights include a wrap-around balcony overlooking the backyard, a built-in grill, a pergola that's perfect for dining al fresco and incredible views of the surrounding mountains and more.
The sale of the home comes seven months after Presley's death. The singer-songwriter — who is the only daughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley — died in January at the age of 54.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to People at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
In July, it was revealed that she died from a “small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
