Lisa Marie Presley’s $4.6 Million Final Home Is Sold Days After Hitting the Market - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Lisa Marie Presley’s $4.6 Million Final Home Is Sold Days After Hitting the Market

The only daughter of Elvis Presley died in January, leaving behind three daughters (her son passed away in 2020)

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Lisa Marie Presley's final home has been sold for $4.6 million just four days after being listed. 

The Calabasas, Calif., property — which is listed with Nikki Friedman and Robb Friedman of Keller Williams Realty Calabasas — is currently in escrow, according to the listing on Zillow

Boasting six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the French Chateau-style single-family home was built in 2002 and was recently remodeled with a "chic and stylish transitional twist." It features an all-new home theater, bonus room with wet bar and fireplace, chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and more. 

Additionally, the home has a huge primary suite with his-and-her walk-in closets, a "connected yoga or dressing room" and an all-new spa-like bathroom. 

Read More

Not only is the home stunning on the inside, but it impresses on the outside, too. The backyard features a beautiful pool and jacuzzi, tons of greenery and a fire pit. 

Other highlights include a wrap-around balcony overlooking the backyard, a built-in grill, a pergola that's perfect for dining al fresco and incredible views of the surrounding mountains and more. 

Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lisa Marie PresleyChristopher Polk/Getty Images

The sale of the home comes seven months after Presley's death. The singer-songwriter — who is the only daughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley — died in January at the age of 54. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to People at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

In July, it was revealed that she died from a “small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.