Lisa Marie Presley Died of Small Bowel Obstruction
The Los Angeles County Coroner announced Thursday
Lisa Marie Presley died of small bowel obstruction, the Los Angeles County Coroner announced Thursday.
The initial finding revealed her cause of death was "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," according to the coroner's report obtained by The Messenger. "The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago," the coroner wrote.
TMZ was first to report the news.
While the toxicology report showed Presley died of natural causes, she had "therapeutic levels of oxycontin" in her bloodstream at the time of her death. The coroner's report, citing an unnamed source, stated that she was prescribed opiates following a cosmetic surgery she had months before her passing.
"The decedent had a cosmetic surgery a few months prior and was prescribed opiates after," the report noted, adding that Presley "later developed an infection and was admitted to Los Robles Hospital. She was again prescribed opiates. She was later prescribed a new medication so she could be taken off [the] opiates."
Presley "had a history of overmedicating; she was known to forget she had taken her medications and would take them again," according to the report. It also states that she "had a history of alcohol abuse and illicit drug use in the past" but has "reportedly been clean from both since 2015." It adds that Presley "smoked approximately one pack of cigarettes daily" and had a "distended abdomen for years."
Lisa Marie died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. She's the daughter of Elvis Presley and mother of actress Riley Keough, who remembered her in an Instagram post on Mother's Day. She captioned the post of her mother and her father, musician Danny Keough, holding her as a newborn, "Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for."
On Wednesday, on Instagram, the Daisy Jones and the Six actor shared an old black-and-white photo of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, and her brother, Benjamin Keough, from when Keough was a young boy, writing, "Miss you both."
