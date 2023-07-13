Lisa Marie Presley Died of Natural Causes, Was Found with Therapeutic Levels of Oxycontin (Coroner)

Lisa Marie Presley died of natural causes but had "therapeutic levels of oxycontin" in her bloodstream at the time of her death, according to her autopsy report. The report noted that she was prescribed opiates following a cosmetic surgery she had months prior to her passing.

"Review of the toxicology results shows therapeutic levels of oxycodone in the blood," Deputy Medical Examiner Juan M. Carrillo wrote in his opinion on Presley's cause of death. The report goes on to state that the oxycodone was "not contributory to death," adding "There is no evidence of injury or foul play. The manner of death is deemed natural."

Instead, Presley's cause of death was determined to be the result of a small bowel obstruction. "The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery," per the Los Angeles County Coroner's report obtained by The Messenger.

Riley Keough (L) and Lisa Marie Presley. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"The decedent had a cosmetic surgery a few months prior and was prescribed opiates after," the report noted, citing an unnamed source. It added that Presley "later developed an infection and was admitted to Los Robles Hospital. She was again prescribed opiates. She was later prescribed a new medication so she could be taken off [the] opiates."

Presley "had a history of overmedicating; she was known to forget she had taken her medications and would take them again," according to the report. It also states that she "had a history of alcohol abuse and illicit drug use in the past" but has "reportedly been clean from both since 2015." It adds that Presley "smoked approximately one pack of cigarettes daily" and had a "distended abdomen for years."

Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie was a singer and songwriter, releasing three studio albums over the course of her career. Her daughter is actress Riley Keough, who remembered her in an Instagram post on Mother’s Day. She captioned the post of her mother and her father, musician Danny Keough, holding her as a newborn, "Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for."

On Wednesday, on Instagram, the Daisy Jones and the Six actor shared an old black-and-white photo of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, and her brother, Benjamin Keough, from when Keough was a young boy, writing, "Miss you both." (Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27.)