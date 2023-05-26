The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court Documents

    "Police concluded that there was insufficient probable cause to arrest either party for any domestic violence," according to court documents obtained by The Messenger

    Elizabeth Rosner and Christina Dugan Ramirez
    305pics/GC Images; Romain Maurice/Getty

    Reality TV star Lisa Hochstein was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with estranged husband Lenny Hochstein earlier this month.

    According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, the Real Housewives of Miami star engaged in a "tirade" against Lenny when the plastic surgeon visited their residence on May 10.

    When Lenny — who routinely visits the Miami home "several times per week" — entered the master bedroom to retrieve his mail, Lisa allegedly met Lenny with a "verbal tirade" and began "pushing" him, according to the documents.

    "[Lisa] evidentially called 911 in front of [Lenny] as he was leaving the house," the docs stated, and alleged that Lenny "was the aggressor, however, when the officers arrived at the Star Island home, the police concluded that there was insufficient probable cause to arrest either party for any domestic violence."

    Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein
    Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

    Lenny filed the court documents as part of an emergency motion to be granted temporary full custody of their two children: Logan, 7, and Elle, 3.

    On Friday, the judge responded to the motion saying, "This matter does not constitute an emergency."

    The former pair, who married in 2009, announced their split in May 2022.

    "Lisa and I are getting divorced," Lenny said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. "A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process."

    He continued, "It is true that I am seeing Katharina [Mazepa], but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us."

