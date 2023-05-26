Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court Documents
"Police concluded that there was insufficient probable cause to arrest either party for any domestic violence," according to court documents obtained by The Messenger
Reality TV star Lisa Hochstein was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with estranged husband Lenny Hochstein earlier this month.
According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, the Real Housewives of Miami star engaged in a "tirade" against Lenny when the plastic surgeon visited their residence on May 10.
When Lenny — who routinely visits the Miami home "several times per week" — entered the master bedroom to retrieve his mail, Lisa allegedly met Lenny with a "verbal tirade" and began "pushing" him, according to the documents.
"[Lisa] evidentially called 911 in front of [Lenny] as he was leaving the house," the docs stated, and alleged that Lenny "was the aggressor, however, when the officers arrived at the Star Island home, the police concluded that there was insufficient probable cause to arrest either party for any domestic violence."
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Has ‘Leaned on Relationship’ With Boyfriend Jody Glidden Amidst ‘Tumultuous’ Divorce From Lenny Hochstein: ‘Lenny Isn’t Letting Up’
- Kim Zolciak-Biermann Petitions Ex Kroy Biermann to Undergo Drug Test Amid Divorce
- EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Marriage to Kroy Biermann Has Been ‘Toxic For A While’: ‘The Divorce Was Not An Amicable Decision’
- ‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Shares Recent Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- ‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Reunite for Family Bridal Shower
Lenny filed the court documents as part of an emergency motion to be granted temporary full custody of their two children: Logan, 7, and Elle, 3.
On Friday, the judge responded to the motion saying, "This matter does not constitute an emergency."
The former pair, who married in 2009, announced their split in May 2022.
"Lisa and I are getting divorced," Lenny said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. "A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process."
He continued, "It is true that I am seeing Katharina [Mazepa], but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment
- ‘Top Chef’ Stars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons Share What Sets Them Apart From Other Cooking Competition Shows: ‘We’re Real’ (Exclusive)Entertainment