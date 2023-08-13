Lionel Richie Disappoints 20K Fans After Canceling Show an Hour Before Its Start - The Messenger
Lionel Richie Disappoints 20K Fans After Canceling Show an Hour Before Its Start

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire canceled a sold-out show after the 'Hello' singer posted that he couldn't fly in to make it

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Philip Bailey, Lionel Richie, Ralph Johnson and Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire backstage during the opening night of “Sing A Song All Night Long” with Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xcel Energy Center on August 04, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Lionel Richie fans in Manhattan did not, in fact, party "all night long," as the prolific singer/songwriter has long promised in one of his best-known songs.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire canceled their sold-out Madison Square Garden show on Saturday after the R&B star announced that he could not fly in for the concert approximately one hour before its start.

Although the singer promised to make it right to the 20,000 or so fans with tickets by rescheduling the show to Monday, several had made special travel plans and spent big bucks to see the music icons in the Big Apple. Also, the rescheduling appeared to inconvenience Earth, Wind, & Fire too, who were scheduled to play a show in Bridgeport, Conn. without Richie on Monday, but switched that date to Wednesday instead.

"Hope you're OK, but you should have taken a limo for your fans for four hours," a pediatric nurse, who spent $170 on seats at MSG, told the New York Post in an interview, addressing Richie. "He’s loaded … take a f---ing limo.”

“You can’t sell out Madison Square Garden and [cancel due to] a weather issue. I’m frustrated and I’m concerned — I think it might be something else. I’m worried that it’s something else and that [the weather] was an excuse,” another woman told the New York Post.

There have been no indications from Richie himself, his kids (Sofia Richie, Nicole Richie, or Miles Richie), his team, or other insider sources that the concert was cancelled for any reason other than the thunder and rain.

