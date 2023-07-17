Lindsay Lohan is a mom! The actress welcomed her first baby, a son named Luai, with husband Bader Shammas, The Messenger can confirm.

"The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep said in a statement Monday.

According to Page Six, who first reported the news, baby Luai was born in Dubai.

The Falling for Christmas star kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, sharing sweet snaps of her growing baby bump up until her due date.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," mom Dina Lohan previously told People. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't? My oldest baby is having a baby. It's so crazy."

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Lohan announced in March via Instagram that she and Shammas were expecting their first baby together, posting a photo of a little white onesie with the phrase "coming soon…" across the chest. "We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the picture at the time.

The following month, the Parent Trap alum's friends, family and loved ones threw her a gorgeous baby shower at a rustic-themed establishment, complete with white flowers and a small white cake.

The former Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star surprised fans after she revealed she wed Shammas; in a July 2022 Instagram post, she referred to him as her hubby for the first time. She later confirmed in an Instagram post marking their one-year anniversary that they had wed on April 3 that same year.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan captioned a sweet selfie of the pair. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."