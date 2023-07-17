Lindsay Lohan Welcomes First Baby, Son Luai, With Husband Bader Shammas - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Lindsay Lohan Welcomes First Baby, Son Luai, With Husband Bader Shammas

The 'Parent Trap' alum announced her pregnancy in March

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Lindsay Lohan is a mom! The actress welcomed her first baby, a son named Luai, with husband Bader Shammas, The Messenger can confirm.

"The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep said in a statement Monday.

According to Page Six, who first reported the news, baby Luai was born in Dubai.

The Falling for Christmas star kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, sharing sweet snaps of her growing baby bump up until her due date. 

Read More

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," mom Dina Lohan previously told People. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't? My oldest baby is having a baby. It's so crazy."

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast &amp; Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York CityBryan Bedder/Getty Images

Lohan announced in March via Instagram that she and Shammas were expecting their first baby together, posting a photo of a little white onesie with the phrase "coming soon…" across the chest. "We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the picture at the time.

The following month, the Parent Trap alum's friends, family and loved ones threw her a gorgeous baby shower at a rustic-themed establishment, complete with white flowers and a small white cake.

The former Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star surprised fans after she revealed she wed Shammas; in a July 2022 Instagram post, she referred to him as her hubby for the first time. She later confirmed in an Instagram post marking their one-year anniversary that they had wed on April 3 that same year. 

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan captioned a sweet selfie of the pair. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.