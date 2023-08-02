Lindsay Lohan Posts First Photo After Giving Birth to Son: ‘I Am So Proud’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Lindsay Lohan Posts First Photo After Giving Birth to Son: ‘I Am So Proud’

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on February 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images)Hippolyte Petit/Getty

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating all things postpartum.

On Wednesday, just two weeks after giving birth, the actress took to Instagram to share her gratitude for her body while posting a photo of herself rocking postpartum underwear.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lohan wrote. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamompostpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner"

Read More

The actress welcomed her first baby, a son named Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July.

"The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep said in a statement at the time.

According to Page Six, who first reported the news, baby Luai was born in Dubai.

The Falling for Christmas star kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, sharing sweet snaps of her growing baby bump up until her due date. 

Lohan announced in March via Instagram that she and Shammas were expecting their first baby together, posting a photo of a little white onesie with the phrase "coming soon…" across the chest. "We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the picture at the time.

Lindsay Lohan pregnancy
Lindsay Lohan pregnancyhttps://www.instagram.com/p/Csq-TLuhVwt/Credit: Lindsay Lohan/InstagramLindsay Lohan/Instagram

The former Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star surprised fans after she revealed she wed Shammas — in a July 2022 Instagram post, she referred to him as her hubby for the first time. She later shared more in an Instagram post marking their one-year anniversary saying they had wed on April 3 of that year. 

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan captioned a sweet selfie of the pair. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.