Lindsay Lohan is celebrating all things postpartum.

On Wednesday, just two weeks after giving birth, the actress took to Instagram to share her gratitude for her body while posting a photo of herself rocking postpartum underwear.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lohan wrote. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamompostpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner"

The actress welcomed her first baby, a son named Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July.

"The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep said in a statement at the time.

According to Page Six, who first reported the news, baby Luai was born in Dubai.

The Falling for Christmas star kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, sharing sweet snaps of her growing baby bump up until her due date.

Lohan announced in March via Instagram that she and Shammas were expecting their first baby together, posting a photo of a little white onesie with the phrase "coming soon…" across the chest. "We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the picture at the time.

Lindsay Lohan pregnancy

The former Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star surprised fans after she revealed she wed Shammas — in a July 2022 Instagram post, she referred to him as her hubby for the first time. She later shared more in an Instagram post marking their one-year anniversary saying they had wed on April 3 of that year.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan captioned a sweet selfie of the pair. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."