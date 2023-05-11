Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Expected to Reunite for ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

The Takeaway: A sequel to Freaky Friday is reportedly in the works with both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in talks to return.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis swapped bodies in Freaky Friday 20 years ago. Now, the duo may soon be headed back for more.

A sequel to the 2003 comedy is in the works, and both stars are expected to reprise their roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline.

Elyse Hollander, who found success on the writing platform Black List, will pen the script.

The news comes on the heels of Curtis and Lohan's recent interview with the New York Times in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary. Both stars were enthusiastic about a possible return, with Curtis saying she initiated a conversation on the project.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," the actress explained. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

Lohan, who is pregnant with her first baby, added that she's open to a sequel and wouldn't make anything that audiences aren't going to "adore."

The two reminisced on their immediate connection, which clicked during the first read-through and continued into production.

"Jamie showed up with such an infectious personality that set the tone for the whole day," Lohan said. "She immediately took me under her wing. I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it."

Freaky Friday grossed $160.8 million at the box office, and Curtis' performance was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe. Lohan took home an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance.