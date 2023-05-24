Lily-Rose Depp Says She’s ‘Super Happy’ for Dad Johnny Depp Following Cannes Premiere

Lily-Rose Depp is offering words of support for her dad Johnny Depp after his recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where his film Jeanne du Barry had its world premiere.

Lily-Rose, who was on hand at the festival for a screening of her upcoming show The Idol, said she's "super happy" for her father, according to ET Canada.

"I'm super excited," the actress added. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

Johnny's appearance at Cannes was met with protests on social media, with Twitter users sharing the hashtag #CannesYouNot to express frustration that the festival was including Depp in its lineup following a public legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

A collection of 123 French film industry workers released a joint statement, condemning Depp's appearance at Cannes. "By rolling out the red carpet to men and women who commit assaults, the festival demonstrates that violence in creative circles can be exercised with complete impunity," the statement read, per Barron's.

The actor previously launched a libel case against The Sun after the outlet labeled him as a "wife beater," which a U.K. judge threw out, citing multiple cases of Depp acting violently towards Heard.

In 2022, the actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in a defamation suit against Heard, who penned a Washington Post op-ed that insinuated Depp had abused her.

Lily-Rose has been tight-lipped about her dad's legal controversies, explaining to Elle in November 2022 why she's not making public statements.

"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," the actress said.