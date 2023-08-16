Lily Allen is opening up about a "traumatic" moment in her life.

During a recent episode of Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast, the British singer got candid about the time her dad, Keith Allen, called the police on her while she was losing her virginity.

"I actually went missing," said Allen, who was vacationing with her dad and brother, Alfie, at the time. "I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil. When I was about 12, no I am [not] joking."

"They thought I actually went missing," she continued. "I went to his hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and brother, and obviously didn't come back to my room. I woke up, and there were police all over the hotel. They were literally combing the beach and had T-shirts, 'Is this what she was wearing?' I didn't have the heart to say, 'No, I was just losing my virginity.'"

Allen, who wed Stranger Things star David Harbour in 2020, said the whole situation was "a bit traumatic."

"I didn't have sex again then for a while," she said.

The singer-songwriter has previously been open about her ups and downs in life, particularly with addiction.

In March, Allen revealed that she's four years sober. Months later, in July, the actress wrote about how the public "harassment" she allegedly endured from the press affected her in her early days in the spotlight.

"Whilst I'm able to take responsibility for my own actions I can hand on heart say that a big part of the reason I would get myself into these states was because of the relentless bullying and constant surveillance and scrutiny this man had me under. FOR NO REASON," the Dreamland actress wrote in a tweet alongside a 2015 cover of The Sun, which showed Allen "unconscious in a party field," according to the headline allegedly greenlit by former The Sun editor Dan Wootton.

"I know how trapped I felt, how lonely and isolated I was, how scared I was, how unfair and desperate it all felt and how substances and alcohol felt like the only way to escape," she continued, after Wootton admitted to having "errors in judgement." (In his statement, Wootton also insisted that criminal allegations made against him at the time "are simply untrue.")

Allen concluded: "I hope [Wootton] comes out the other side of whatever it is that he is facing, and that eventually it leads him to a place of happiness, peace and truth."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through SAMHSA's National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.