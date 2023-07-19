Lily Allen is speaking out about how the public "harassment" she allegedly endured from former The Sun editor Dan Wootton affected her in her early days in the spotlight.

"Whilst I'm able to take responsibility for my own actions I can hand on heart say that a big part of the reason I would get myself into these states was because of the relentless bullying and constant surveillance and scrutiny this man had me under. FOR NO REASON," the Dreamland actress wrote in a tweet alongside a 2015 cover of The Sun, which showed Allen "unconscious in a party field," according to the headline.

The singer-songwriter, who has previously been open about her struggles with addiction, revealed in March that she's four years sober.

She continued: "Anyway, karma's a bitch. I couldn't be happier at this time in my life. Absolutely thriving."

Though he did not respond directly to Allen's allegations, the Dan Wootton Tonight presenter said he was the "target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an ax to grind" during his show, seemingly referencing a report by Byline Times which alleges a slew of criminal activities committed by the journalist. The dossier also sparked public outcry from social media users, some of whom – like Allen – shared their claims about Wootton.

Alleging that he was in an "abusive" relationship years ago, Wootton went on to address the claims made online, telling viewers, "I have made errors of judgment in the past, but the criminal allegations made against me are simply untrue."

He continued: "I have been thinking much over the last few days, the current state of social media, where any allegation can be made in an attempt to get someone canceled, but it is impossible to defend yourself against thousands of trolls."

Lily Allen attends "Prima Facie" Broadway opening night at Golden Theatre on April 23, 2023 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

In a lengthy follow-up tweet early Wednesday morning, Allen elaborated on her claims about the former editor.

"I see that some think I was blaming Dan Wootton for my dependencies. I don't expect people to understand the pain associated with being harassed in the very public way that I was for a good 15 years. But just because you can't understand it, it doesn't mean that it didn't happen, it did," she continued before addressing the deaths of Peaches Geldof, Amy Winehouse and Caroline Flack, who she claimed were "all bullied and abused, subjected to the same kind of harassment" she and many others were.

Winehouse died of accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011. Geldof, a socialite and columnist, died of a heroin overdose in 2014. Flack died by suicide in 2020.

The How to Build a Girl actress continued: "I can't speak for the women above and neither can they, for obvious reasons, but I know how trapped I felt, how lonely and isolated I was, how scared I was, how unfair and desperate it all felt and how substances and alcohol felt like the only way to escape. Dan Wootton last night claimed he is a victim of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an ax to grind, that his accuser is running a campaign to destroy his life. The irony is not lost on me, maybe now Dan can begin to understand what it felt like."

The singer concluded her tweet by writing that she wishes him well, adding, "I hope that he comes out the other side of whatever it is that he is facing, and that eventually it leads him to a place of happiness, peace and truth."

