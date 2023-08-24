Reginae Carter believes in giving credit where credit is due. While she knows her parents Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson-Rushing have provided opportunities for her, the social media personality hopes her new docuseries Toya & Reginae shows people that her success truly comes from hard work.

"With this show, I hope people are going to gain a certain respect for me with that, because you're gonna see me going to the auditions," Carter exclusively told The Messenger. "You're going to see me working for what I want rather than saying, 'Oh she got it because of this.' I've been going through that my whole entire life."

Even before she appeared on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2015, Carter said she faced assumptions from people on how she found success.

But now, the 24-year-old hopes to share a more behind-the-scenes view of her journey to success.

Reginae Carter and Toya Johnson-Rushing celebrate the premiere of 'Toya & Reginae' in Atlanta. Joi Stokes/Getty Images

"I can't help who my parents are, but I can only help what I do," she said. "I can help with what work I put out, whether that's me with acting, YouTube, my music if I do music, my clothing line. I can only back up what I do, and I feel with this show, you're going to see me really putting that light on me and nobody else."

Carter added, "My parents are always a great support system, but it's time for people to know me for me and also respect that I got it because of me."

As her daughter grew up in the spotlight, Johnson-Rushing saw firsthand the assumptions people made about her family online. But while social media may paint one picture, Johnson-Rushing said there's always more than what meets the eye.

"When it comes to her acting career and things she really wants, she has to put in work to do that," Johnson-Rushing explained. "They don't see the rejections. Reginae gets rejected a lot in a field that she's really passionate about, but the world don't get to see that. They just see the glamorous stuff that she has access to or the glamorous things she may do and her father being whoever. When it comes to working and getting stuff done, I always instilled in her to be independent, create and have your own money, never depend on nobody."

Anything Lil Wayne or Johnson-Rushing do for their daughter is just extra, she said.

"She's the daughter of a superstar, and she had access to different things. However, that don't open all doors for her," Johnson-Rushing said. "She's going to always make sure she's doing for Reginae, and that's what I love and admire about her."

Toya & Reginae premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on WE tv with new episodes available on AMC Networks' streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.