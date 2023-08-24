Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Has a Message to Nepo Baby Critics (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Has a Message to Nepo Baby Critics (Exclusive)

'It's time for people to know me for me and also respect that I got it because of me,' the 'Toya & Reginae' star said

Published
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Reginae Carter believes in giving credit where credit is due. While she knows her parents Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson-Rushing have provided opportunities for her, the social media personality hopes her new docuseries Toya & Reginae shows people that her success truly comes from hard work. 

"With this show, I hope people are going to gain a certain respect for me with that, because you're gonna see me going to the auditions," Carter exclusively told The Messenger. "You're going to see me working for what I want rather than saying, 'Oh she got it because of this.' I've been going through that my whole entire life."

Even before she appeared on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2015, Carter said she faced assumptions from people on how she found success.

But now, the 24-year-old hopes to share a more behind-the-scenes view of her journey to success.

Reginae Carter and Toya Johnson-Rushing attends &quot;Toya And Reginae&quot; WE Tv Docu-Series Screening at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on August 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Reginae Carter and Toya Johnson-Rushing celebrate the premiere of 'Toya & Reginae' in Atlanta.Joi Stokes/Getty Images

"I can't help who my parents are, but I can only help what I do," she said. "I can help with what work I put out, whether that's me with acting, YouTube, my music if I do music, my clothing line. I can only back up what I do, and I feel with this show, you're going to see me really putting that light on me and nobody else."

Carter added, "My parents are always a great support system, but it's time for people to know me for me and also respect that I got it because of me."

Read More

As her daughter grew up in the spotlight, Johnson-Rushing saw firsthand the assumptions people made about her family online. But while social media may paint one picture, Johnson-Rushing said there's always more than what meets the eye. 

"When it comes to her acting career and things she really wants, she has to put in work to do that," Johnson-Rushing explained. "They don't see the rejections. Reginae gets rejected a lot in a field that she's really passionate about, but the world don't get to see that. They just see the glamorous stuff that she has access to or the glamorous things she may do and her father being whoever. When it comes to working and getting stuff done, I always instilled in her to be independent, create and have your own money, never depend on nobody."

Anything Lil Wayne or Johnson-Rushing do for their daughter is just extra, she said. 

"She's the daughter of a superstar, and she had access to different things. However, that don't open all doors for her," Johnson-Rushing said. "She's going to always make sure she's doing for Reginae, and that's what I love and admire about her."

Toya & Reginae premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on WE tv with new episodes available on AMC Networks' streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.