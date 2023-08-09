Lil Tay’s Last Social Media Post Was a Tribute to Late XXXTentacion in 2018

Lil Tay honored her late friend and mentor, XXXTentacion, years before her own death.
In June 2018, the young social media breakout star paid tribute to the 20-year-old rapper, who was shot and killed, in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"X you truly changed me," she wrote. "You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don't have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I'm down."
"Three hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can't believe this, the evil in the world, This isn't good Bye. I Love you Bro," Lil Tay concluded.
On Wednesday, Lil Tay's team announced the young star's death in a statement on her Instagram. It was the account's first post in five years.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," read the statement. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."
"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."
The statement concluded: "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."
