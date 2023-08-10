Lil Tay’s Former Manager Reacts to Teen Star Being Alive and Safe in Los Angeles
An attorney for Lil Tay has confirmed to the Messenger that the viral star is safe in Los Angeles with her mom
Lil Tay's former manager is trying to comprehend the recent turn of events for his former client.
After a statement appeared on Lil Tay's official Instagram page claiming the teen and her older brother Jason had both passed away, the rapper later assured fans that they are both alive — and allegedly the victims of hacking.
Additionally, an attorney for Lil Tay (real name Tay Tian) has confirmed to the Messenger that the viral star is safe in Los Angeles with her mom.
Upon learning of his former client's well-being, her former manager Harry Tsang has spoken out.
"I find relief in the fact that she is safe," Tsang said in a statement to The Messenger on Thursday. "However, I believe the reported hacking incident may not have occurred. My rationale for this perspective is twofold: firstly, the restoration of a compromised account on platforms like Meta/Instagram typically does not necessitate a 24-hour timeframe."
He continued, "Secondly, the actions of Lil Tay’s brother, renowned for his propensity for extreme measures, lead me to hypothesize an alternative motive behind this occurrence."
Tsang went on to allege that "it is conceivable" that the intention behind these posts and events could be "rooted in an endeavor to illicitly extract funds from devoted supporters and unwitting bystanders."
"Simultaneously, if the underlying motive is indeed to rekindle Lil Tay's prominence within the public sphere, I contend that such actions demonstrate a certain degree of irresponsibility," Tsang explained. "It's essential to consider the potential repercussions of employing such tactics, particularly given their potential impact on the perceptions and sentiments of the broader audience."
Earlier Thursday, the viral teen star told TMZ that she and her brother are safe and alive but "completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say."
"All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," she shared with the outlet. "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.'"
