Lil Tay’s Former Manager Reacts to Teen Star Being Alive and Safe in Los Angeles - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Lil Tay’s Former Manager Reacts to Teen Star Being Alive and Safe in Los Angeles

An attorney for Lil Tay has confirmed to the Messenger that the viral star is safe in Los Angeles with her mom

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner and Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Lil Tay's former manager is trying to comprehend the recent turn of events for his former client.

After a statement appeared on Lil Tay's official Instagram page claiming the teen and her older brother Jason had both passed away, the rapper later assured fans that they are both alive — and allegedly the victims of hacking.

Additionally, an attorney for Lil Tay (real name Tay Tian) has confirmed to the Messenger that the viral star is safe in Los Angeles with her mom.

Upon learning of his former client's well-being, her former manager Harry Tsang has spoken out. 

Read More

"I find relief in the fact that she is safe," Tsang said in a statement to The Messenger on Thursday. "However, I believe the reported hacking incident may not have occurred. My rationale for this perspective is twofold: firstly, the restoration of a compromised account on platforms like Meta/Instagram typically does not necessitate a 24-hour timeframe."

He continued, "Secondly, the actions of Lil Tay’s brother, renowned for his propensity for extreme measures, lead me to hypothesize an alternative motive behind this occurrence."

Viral Star Lil Tay
Viral star Lil TayLil Tay/Instagram

Tsang went on to allege that "it is conceivable" that the intention behind these posts and events could be "rooted in an endeavor to illicitly extract funds from devoted supporters and unwitting bystanders."

"Simultaneously, if the underlying motive is indeed to rekindle Lil Tay's prominence within the public sphere, I contend that such actions demonstrate a certain degree of irresponsibility," Tsang explained. "It's essential to consider the potential repercussions of employing such tactics, particularly given their potential impact on the perceptions and sentiments of the broader audience."

Earlier Thursday, the viral teen star told TMZ that she and her brother are safe and alive but "completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say."

Lil Tay
Lil TayLil Tay/Instagram

"All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," she shared with the outlet. "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.'"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.