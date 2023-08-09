This story has been updated on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Teenage Instagram breakout star and rapper Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, has died, according to an unsigned statement on her official Instagram page. It is reported that she was 14 at the time of her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," read the statement. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

The Messenger has been unable to confirm Lil Tay's death.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," her family continued. "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

The statement concluded: "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Ahead of her death, Lil Tay had taken a break on social media. Many of her posts had been removed. Her final Instagram post was a tribute to rapper XXXTentacion on the day he was fatally shot on June 18, 2018. The post showed Lil Tay on FaceTime with XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy.

In the caption, she saluted him for supporting her and shared screengrabs of their previous conversations.

Viral star Lil Tay Lil Tay/Instagram

Lil Tay, the self-proclaimed "youngest flexer," first began going viral in 2017 as she showcased her lavish lifestyle online. Her posts were frequently shared by fellow celebrities. She often sparked controversy as she used profanity in her videos and sometimes acted as if she was doing drugs.

In 2018, Lil Tay and her mother Angie spoke to Good Morning America about her celebrity status. At the time Lil Tay was 9 and made it clear she was the one behind her social media posts.

"No one is forcing me to do this," she said, shutting down speculation that her family was taking advantage of her. "I run my own Instagram."

As for her online critics, Lil Tay said the hate didn't faze her: "I don't read them, cause I don't waste my time on people that don't like me."

Her mother praised Lil Tay for having "passion and a dream."