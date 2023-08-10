Lil Tay Says She’s Alive, Claims Her Instagram Account Was Compromised

The story surrounding Lil Tay's reported death may have a happy ending: because she reportedly just told TMZ that she is, in fact, alive.

According to the outlet, the viral teen star and her brother are both safe one day after her Instagram account claimed they had both perished.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours," she reportedly told TMZ Thursday. "All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

Lil Tay continued, "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope'."

Though the initial statement came from Lil Tay's profile, which has more than 3 million followers, it was not confirmed as valid. The statement has since been removed from her account.

Lil Tay Lil Tay/Instagram

Harry Tsang, the last known manager for Lil Tay, born Claire Hope, told The Messenger on Wednesday he could not "confirm or dismiss the legitimacy" of the statement.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he said. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Tsang added, "In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions."

Lil Tay in an Instagram photo Lil Tay/Instagram

Her father, Chris Hope, refused to confirm nor deny that she had died. He told The New York Post on Wednesday, "I'm not able to give you any comment right now. I'm sorry — I can't." When the publication asked if anyone else could confirm, Chris said, "Um, no, not that that I'm aware of."

Additionally, the Vancouver Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department never had any investigations into Lil Tay's reported death.