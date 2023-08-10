Lil Tay Says She’s Alive, Claims Her Instagram Account Was Compromised
'I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours,' Lil Tay said one day after it was announced on her Instagram that she had died
The story surrounding Lil Tay's reported death may have a happy ending: because she reportedly just told TMZ that she is, in fact, alive.
According to the outlet, the viral teen star and her brother are both safe one day after her Instagram account claimed they had both perished.
"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours," she reportedly told TMZ Thursday. "All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."
Lil Tay continued, "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope'."
- Lil Tay Is Alive — Is Faking a Death Illegal?
- Deaths of Lil Tay and Her Brother Are ‘Under Investigation,’ Family Says
- Is Lil Tay Launching a Cryptocurrency? Everything to Know About the ‘LilTay Token’ Rumors
- Lil Tay’s Former Manager Reacts to Teen Star Being Alive and Safe in Los Angeles
- False Reports of Lil Tay’s Death Mirror This Episode of Lil Dicky TV Series ‘Dave’
- Who Was Lil Tay? Everything to Know About the Late Social Media Star
Though the initial statement came from Lil Tay's profile, which has more than 3 million followers, it was not confirmed as valid. The statement has since been removed from her account.
Harry Tsang, the last known manager for Lil Tay, born Claire Hope, told The Messenger on Wednesday he could not "confirm or dismiss the legitimacy" of the statement.
"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he said. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."
Tsang added, "In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions."
Her father, Chris Hope, refused to confirm nor deny that she had died. He told The New York Post on Wednesday, "I'm not able to give you any comment right now. I'm sorry — I can't." When the publication asked if anyone else could confirm, Chris said, "Um, no, not that that I'm aware of."
Additionally, the Vancouver Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department never had any investigations into Lil Tay's reported death.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment