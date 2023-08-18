Angela Tian, the mother of Lil Tay, has reportedly won a custody battle involving the teenage social media star.

According to a post shared Friday on Lil Tay's verified account — the same Instagram handle that released a false statement announcing her death — Lorne MacLean K.C. and Fraser MacLean, attorneys for Tian, shared that Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, has been ordered to pay $275,000 in child support dating back to 2014.

The post shared that the father has also been ordered to pay monthly child support moving forward as well as additional expenses.

Tian was also granted sole decision-making power, and Lil Tay's primary residence will be with her mother, the post states. The two have also been authorized to relocate outside of Vancouver if they wish.

According to TMZ, Hope's 2018 court order mandated that Lil Tay leave Los Angeles and stop making online content, which aligns with her pause from social media.

Tian called out her ex-husband and his alleged "disgusting financial motivation" in a statement to TMZ on Friday.

"I have been financially ruined fighting for my daughter's rights and freedom which should have never been taken away to begin with," Tian told the outlet. "We have won our case in court and my children and I can finally move on from this nightmare. My daughter can pursue and achieve her dreams on her own terms, and we are finally a happy family again, together."

Earlier this month, it was announced that the young rapper and social media star died unexpectedly.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," read a since-deleted statement on Lil Tay's official Instagram page. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the statement continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

The statement concluded: "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Despite the statement, police in Canada told The Messenger there was no investigation into Lil Tay's death at the time.

"We haven't gotten any reports of her death here. As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating," the Vancouver Police Department told The Messenger, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police adding: "We have no investigations whatsoever."

Ahead of her reported death, Lil Tay had taken a break from social media and many of her posts had been removed. Her final Instagram post before the faux death statement was a tribute to rapper XXXTentacion on the day he was fatally shot on June 18, 2018, in which she thanked him for being a "father figure" and supporting her.