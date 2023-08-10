Lil Tay’s Former Manager, Vancouver PD Cannot Confirm nor Dismiss Reports of Viral Star’s Death

Questions continue to grow surrounding the reported deaths of teen rapper Lil Tay and her brother.

Harry Tsang, the last known manager for Lil Tay, tells The Messenger he can neither "confirm or dismiss the legitimacy" of a statement announcing her death at age 14 Wednesday on her Instagram profile.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he says. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Tsang adds, "In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions."

Although the statement announcing the siblings' deaths said that the circumstances "are still under investigation," the Vancouver Police Department says that is not necessarily the case.

"We haven't gotten any reports of her death here. As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating," the VPD tells The Messenger, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police adding: "We have no investigations whatsoever."

Lil Tay, the self-proclaimed "youngest flexer," first went viral at age 9 in 2017 as she showcased her lavish lifestyle in her videos, sparking controversy as she often used profanity and sometimes alluded to doing drugs.

Ahead of her death, Lil Tay had taken a break on social media. Many of her posts had been removed with her last Instagram post being dated June 2018.