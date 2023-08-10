Lil Tay’s Lawyer Refuses to Say If Teen Influencer Is Actually Dead
A statement shared Wednesday on Instagram announced that the social media star and her brother had died and that their deaths are being investigated; the Vancouver Police Department denied claims of an investigation
Lil Tay's current attorney, Victor K. Sapphire, is not commenting on the announcement that the teenage social media star is dead.
On Wednesday, an unsigned statement was released on the social media star's official Instagram page; it said that she and her brother, presumably Jason Tian, have died. Details are slim, however the statement claimed that both deaths are currently under investigation. Lil Tay's age hasn't been confirmed, but according to reports, she was 14.
When contacted by The Messenger, Sapphire said, "I don't have any comment at this time" before hanging up the phone. When reached again, he could not comment about an investigation but confirmed that her current residence is in Los Angeles. He said that her Instagram account is not run by just one single individual.
A statement, he added, is imminent.
- Lil Tay Is Alive — Is Faking a Death Illegal?
- Deaths of Lil Tay and Her Brother Are ‘Under Investigation,’ Family Says
- Lil Tay Says She’s Alive, Claims Her Instagram Account Was Compromised
- Lil Tay’s Former Manager Reacts to Teen Star Being Alive and Safe in Los Angeles
- False Reports of Lil Tay’s Death Mirror This Episode of Lil Dicky TV Series ‘Dave’
- Who Was Lil Tay? Everything to Know About the Late Social Media Star
When asked by The Messenger how her parents are holding up, Sapphire replied, "You can't imagine as a parent."
The Messenger also contacted the LAPAD, who said in a statement: "We have no official statement at this time."
Following the initial statement on Lil Tay's Instagram page, a bizarre turn of events sent fans into a whirlwind.
Harry Tsang, the last known manager for Lil Tay (real name Claire Hope), previously told The Messenger he can neither "confirm or dismiss the legitimacy" of the post.
"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he said. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."
Tsang added, "In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions."
The Vancouver Police Department also denied claims of an investigation into Lil Tay and her brother's death.
"We haven't gotten any reports of her death here. As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating," the VPD told The Messenger, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police adding: "We have no investigations whatsoever."
