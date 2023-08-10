Lil Tay Is Alive — Is Faking a Death Illegal?

Despite previous reports that Lil Tay had died, the internet sensation and rapper is alive and well, she told TMZ on Thursday. While the false Instagram statement — which the young teen claims was a result of internet hacking — has been removed, confused fans around the globe are left wondering: what's next? And is faking a death illegal?

After a New York man was arrested on suspicion that he faked his own drowning in order to collect life insurance funds in 2012, then-FBI spokesman Bill Carter told the Life's Little Mysteries podcast that while the man did commit insurance fraud, conspiracy and filing a false report, he couldn't technically be charged with 'faking his own death.'

"I am unaware of any federal statute that would apply to an individual who fakes their own death," Carter told the podcast from Live Science.

However, it's highly doubtful that one can get away with such an act without breaking a law or two.

"Pseudocide (faking one's own suicide) isn't inherently a crime," James Quiggle, director of communications for the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud in Washington, D.C., told the outlet. "But it involves so many built-in frauds that it's virtually impossible to legally fake your drowning. Frankly, you'll only be drowning in fraud."

"You may be stealing life insurance," he continued. "Or your spouse is part of the con and files a false police report. You're also avoiding a large variety of taxes, and defrauding lenders of your home and car. Then when you resurface with a new identity, you're defrauding every government agency that processes your new identity — and old identity. And you're defrauding new lenders if you buy a house or car under your new identity."

Viral star Lil Tay Lil Tay/Instagram

When asked if faking a death is a crime, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Messenger: One can commit a "crime if monetary gain or other damages caused [are] involved, i.e. life insurance."

On Wednesday, a statement was released on the teen's official Instagram announcing the death. Though the initial statement came from Lil Tay's profile, which has more than 3 million followers, it was left unsigned.

On Thursday, the teen herself, confirmed she's alive — claiming her account had been "compromised."

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours," she told TMZ. "All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

Lil Tay continued, "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope'."

While the news of the apparent death was shocking, Lil Tay's last known manager, Harry Tsang, couldn't confirm nor deny the news either, leaving fans to speculate and create theories.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he told The Messenger at the time. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Tsang added, "In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions."

The Vancouver Police Department also denied claims of an investigation into Lil Tay and her brother's death.

"We haven't gotten any reports of her death here. As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating," the VPD told The Messenger, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police adding: "We have no investigations whatsoever."